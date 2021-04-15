Local Racing: Eagle Valley Speedway staying on Friday nights, adding additional events to busy season schedule

Eagle Valley Speedway found something its drivers and fans liked in 2020.
So the Jim Falls racetrack is giving both more of the same this year.
Weekly racing will remain on Friday nights at Eagle Valley as the season opener draws near, set for next Friday evening as the River Country Co-op Season Opener kicks off a busy season of action at the Jim Falls dirt track.
Originally named Chippewa River Speedway, the track was built in 2001 and opened in July of that year. The track has hosted races on different nights throughout the years, first on Wednesdays and later Sundays and even a brief time on Thursdays. But last season the track moved its weekly racing to Fridays after a delayed start to the season amid the rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Once it was there, co-owner Jerry Weigel quickly heard from drivers and fans alike they enjoyed the change.
The track put in a number of additional safety measures to help with social distancing and other COVID-19 concerns and once the track opened near the end of May, it stayed that way and heading into 2021 the track has no restrictions on hosting with those same measures still in place.
Eagle Valley has a jam-packed schedule of action beginning with the season opener with the familiar Modified, Super Stock, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Hornet divisions in action. In additional to local competitors in those classes the track will offer a variety of additional types of competition with go karts, the Dirt King Late Model Tour, USRA Late Models and a two-day Memorial Madness Demolition Derby on May 29 and 30. Wiegel also said the track is working on possibly adding a monster truck show, although the date for that isn’t finalized yet.
What all that leads to is busy summer of action that starts near the end of April and runs into September.
“You always get the rainouts and you get the weather in some of it, so you don’t get it all in anyway. But we had a really good year last year and we hate to give that up,” Weigel said of the busy schedule and staying on Fridays.
Derek Krumrie of Eau Claire (Hornets), Travis Hazelton of Chippewa Falls (Pure Stock), Shane Halopka of Greenwood (Midwest Modified), Danny Richards of Mondovi (Street Stock), Tony Falkner of Menomonie (Super Stock) and Mike Anderson from Jim Falls (Modified) took home the season championships in their respective divisions a season ago.
The first open practice of the season for stock cars was scheduled for Thursday with another set for next Thursday, one day before the opener. Hot laps for Friday night action start at 6:30 p.m. with racing starting at 7.