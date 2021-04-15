Local Racing: Eagle Valley Speedway staying on Friday nights, adding additional events to busy season schedule

Eagle Valley Speedway found something its drivers and fans liked in 2020.

So the Jim Falls racetrack is giving both more of the same this year.

Weekly racing will remain on Friday nights at Eagle Valley as the season opener draws near, set for next Friday evening as the River Country Co-op Season Opener kicks off a busy season of action at the Jim Falls dirt track.

Originally named Chippewa River Speedway, the track was built in 2001 and opened in July of that year. The track has hosted races on different nights throughout the years, first on Wednesdays and later Sundays and even a brief time on Thursdays. But last season the track moved its weekly racing to Fridays after a delayed start to the season amid the rise of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Once it was there, co-owner Jerry Weigel quickly heard from drivers and fans alike they enjoyed the change.

The track put in a number of additional safety measures to help with social distancing and other COVID-19 concerns and once the track opened near the end of May, it stayed that way and heading into 2021 the track has no restrictions on hosting with those same measures still in place.

