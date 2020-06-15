Local Racing: Fourth row lucky for feature winners at Eagle Valley Speedway

The Eagle Valley Speedway raced on a cool Friday summer evening in front of a nice crowd and five of the six feature winners accomplished the feat starting from the fourth row of their events with race winners including Mike Anderson, Tommy Richards, Shane Halopka, Parker Anderson, George Richards, and Derrick Krumrie.
The WISSOTA Modifieds saw a pair of SSR race cars win their heats as both Jason Richardson and Mike Anderson won from the outside of the front rows. It took more passing in the feature though as it was Anderson from eighth. At the drop of the green, Kyle Helling and Paul Niznik went door to door for the point. Niznik claimed the spot as Richardson closed and moved beside Niznik for position; however, Richardson spun in the middle of turns three and four to reset the field.
It was Niznik up front on the restart, trailed by Helling and Mike Knopps. Under green, Grant Southworth worked the low line and was able to move up to challenge for and overtake the lead. Knopps worked his way to second in the high line, as Anderson moved from eighth on the starting grid into third. The leaders were impressive as Southworth worked low and Knopps pulled even on the high side. They battled for the point with Knopps taking it over only to see Southworth reclaim it the following circuit. The second caution flag of the race flew on lap twelve of twenty for a car that broke down and was unable to clear the backstretch.
It was Southworth up front alone with the high side running Knopps choosing to restart on the outside of row two which put Anderson to his inside. Under green, Southworth moved up the track in a successful attempt to slow Knopps’ momentum. However, it opened the door for Anderson who dove to the bottom and raced side by side with the leader. He and Southworth drove hard, door to door as Anderson edged into the lead. Once out front, Anderson drove the remaining distance to the checkered as Southworth chased him to the flag. Niznik overtook Knopps for third and Helling drove home in fifth.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks saw Terran Spacek and Tommy Richards win their heats with Richards passing a ton of cars on night, having started in seventh initially. When the feature began, it was CJ Wagner leading as Jesse Redetzke and Spacek battled for second. Spacek took the position and raced past Wagner for the lead but Redetzke wasn’t done, as he worked his way past both for the point. Eric Olson drove his way into third, but his night came to an early end as he came to a stop of the raceway and drew the caution.
The restart saw Redetzke out front with Spacek choosing the high side of the second row. This put the eighth starting hard charging Richards to his inside. “Never give Tommy the bottom” was the theme amongst drivers from other classes as they watched from the pit’s bleachers. They were right, as under green, he moved inside the leader and powered away into the night. It was Richards comfortably over Redetzke, who also had a solid cushion over third finishing Spacek. Fourteenth starting Tony Falkner took a peek under Jim Harris on the final circuit, but Harris held strong for fourth as they rounded out the top five.
Shane Halopka, Kennedy Swan, and Shadow Kitchner won the WISSOTA Midwest Modified heats. Kitchner knows his way to victory and Halopka has won a ton of them, but this was 13-year-old Swan’s first heat win outside of carts, and it was well received by the crowd. In the feature there was a quick caution for a spin on lap one. There was a complete restart and going through turns three and four, Dan Larson Jr. got loose as Swan’s car pushed up the raceway and the two made contact. Larson’s car overturned and rolled in a series of violent barrel rolls through turns three and four. The red flag flew as the crowd stood hushed until Larson crawled from his racecar and walked away from the carnage. Both cars were assisted from the raceway by tow trucks after the racing incident.
Back under green, Kylie Kath, Dylan Goettl, and Shane Halopka raced three-wide behind the leader, Kitchner. Halopka overtook second and closed for first as he worked both low and high as they drove through lapped traffic. Kath joined the fray and moved into a door to door battle for second when a car spun in turn one, slowing the torrid action.
On the final restart, seventh starting Halopka drove to the lead but Kitchner fought back as Kath and Goettl drove side by side for third. Driving to the win, Halopka was able to distance himself from Kitchner, as he too stretched his advantage over Goettl who claimed third. Derek Hass moved two-wide on Kath late but was forced to settle for fifth at the line.
In the WISSOTA Street Stocks, the Anderson’s put on a show as both Parker and Hunter won their heats and Parker snatched the feature win over Hunter on the final circuit of the race. At the start of the race, it was Cole Richards setting the pace and taking the lead. On lap two, Hunter Anderson and Andrew Hanson joined him to go three-wide. Hunter Anderson moved to the lead and seventh starting Parker Anderson raced his way past the others, into second.
Cole Richards spun in turn three and collected Braden Brauer with very hard contact, ending the night for both. Ron Hanestad and Dalton Hazelton each got a piece of the caution and they too were forced pit side. The Anderson’s drove away under green to settle the battle on their own. In what had to be something the two young brothers have dreamed of their entire lives, Parker moved under Hunter coming out of turn four, and they took the white flag in a dead heat, door to door. They raced side by side the last lap and in a photo finish it was Parker taking the win over Hunter. From my angle, I did not know who won until Parker drove to victory lane. Behind them, Danny Richards, Hanson, and Cody Kummer rounded out the top five.
The WISSOTA Pure Stock saw Travis Hazelton and Patrick Smith win their heats. The feature started off with a bang as a car overturned in turn one and a second car drove up on it. The two sat on the speedway with one car resting on its tail with the nose high in the air being supported only by the other car under it. After the cleanup, Aaron Burgess, Wayne Braun Jr., and Charlie Pitcavage all were towed to the pits.
They restarted after the break and it was Smith to the lead as they raced three-wide behind him. The impressive rookie, Ryan Olson raced his way out of the group and side by side with Smith. The two battled and Olson eventually moved to the point. Meanwhile Hazelton used the high line to move to second from seventh and found himself two-wide with the leader. The two drove door to door as Smith and George Richards moved into the same formation right behind them.
Richards overtook third and saw a gap between the leaders and split them to move three deep for first. Richards moved to the lead, but Olson wasn’t done and used the low groove to fight back. Richards withstood the pressure and moved out front alone as Hazelton overtook second. Richards stretched his lead to the checkered flag as Hazelton, Olson, and Smith raced closely to the finish. It was Trenton Holub finishing fifth.
The Eagle Valley Speedway Hornet feature was the only race of the night where the winner didn’t come from the fourth row. Derek Krumrie won the heat and finished the night with a sweep in the feature. At the drop of the green, they raced three-wide the first lap as Krumrie claimed the point on lap two. Last week’s winner, Armond Love drove into second as Jason Helgeson moved to third and then to second. Love moved back beside Helgeson but was not able to reclaim the position. Helgeson closed on the leader but it was Krumrie at the checkers. Helgeson settled for second over Love as the top three finished closely. Jason Holte and Danny Halterman rounded out the top five.
The Eagle Valley Speedway returns Friday with the EVS Hornets, WISSOTA Pure Stock, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Super Stock, and the WISSOTA Modifieds will all be in action.
