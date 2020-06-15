Local Racing: Fourth row lucky for feature winners at Eagle Valley Speedway

It was Southworth up front alone with the high side running Knopps choosing to restart on the outside of row two which put Anderson to his inside. Under green, Southworth moved up the track in a successful attempt to slow Knopps’ momentum. However, it opened the door for Anderson who dove to the bottom and raced side by side with the leader. He and Southworth drove hard, door to door as Anderson edged into the lead. Once out front, Anderson drove the remaining distance to the checkered as Southworth chased him to the flag. Niznik overtook Knopps for third and Helling drove home in fifth.

The WISSOTA Super Stocks saw Terran Spacek and Tommy Richards win their heats with Richards passing a ton of cars on night, having started in seventh initially. When the feature began, it was CJ Wagner leading as Jesse Redetzke and Spacek battled for second. Spacek took the position and raced past Wagner for the lead but Redetzke wasn’t done, as he worked his way past both for the point. Eric Olson drove his way into third, but his night came to an early end as he came to a stop of the raceway and drew the caution.