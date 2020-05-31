Local Racing: Halterman dominates Hornets feature at Eagle Valley Speedway

Cody Kummer was strong as he had raced from eighth on the grid to second six laps into the contest. Behind him, Zack Elward had raced from 11th into the top three but he slapped the front stretch wall on lap eight, drawing the caution flag.

The restart saw Richards in the lead with Kummer and now Braden Brauer in the second row. As they raced under green, Richards struck a tire on the inside of turn three. It was Kummer going high and Brauer low as the three grappled for the lead. Brauer gained a slight advantage but Richards wasn’t done as he drove low on the speedway and the two raced door to door for the next three laps. Neither car bobbled as they raced cleanly to the white flag. Brauer slipped out front to the lead on his own and Richards found himself in a battle for second with Kummer. It was Brauer at the checkered flag in an exciting race as Richards nipped Kummer for runner up. Ron Hanestad and Tuma rounded out the top five.