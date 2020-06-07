Local Racing: Swearingen earns victory in Midwest Modified Special

JIM FALLS — The Eagle Valley Speedway presented the 6th Annual Southworth Chevrolet – Tim’s Automotive Machine Midwest Modified Special with extra money on the line on Friday evening.
The weather was amazing, and the crowd was spectacular as they raced in front of a near full house.
Racing action included the WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets. Winners on the night were Sam Fankhauser, Nick Oreskovich, David Swearingen, Kyle Genett, George Richards, and Armond Love.
In speaking with Sam Fankhauser earlier in the evening, he indicated he would be happy earning top five finishes in the WISSOTA Modified field as the competition is so stout. He has been fast himself in his new SSR racecar and he left no doubt on this night, he was the man to beat. Grant Southworth won heat one as Fankhauser took the second heat and carried that momentum over to starting outside of the front row and dominating the feature. He endured four cautions in 20 laps but was never seriously challenged for the win.
Behind the leader, Michael Truscott and Jake Smith battled for position, and it was close at the line as Smith took the runner up position, finishing a very fine night for himself. It was Truscott in third over Steve Hallquist as Mike Anderson was mired in traffic the entire event and drove from 14th on the grid to finish fifth.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks saw Curt Myers and Tommy Richards win their respective heats and look as if they were going to settle the feature between themselves. However, Nick Oreskovich had something to say about that as he drove from sixth, past both the top guns, and on to an impressive victory at feature time.
On the first lap, it was Myers in the lead and Richards to second, both having come from row two at the start. A caution flag for Tony Falkner flew on lap six as he blew a tire and reset the field. Oreskovich was in third at the restart and drove below Richards into second. He was able to work his way under Myers and the two spent the next five laps door to door for the lead.
In a veteran move, Myers moved from the highline down the track in an attempt to take Oreskovich’s line. Oreskovich showed his veteran prowess and used Myer’s slight loss of momentum to his advantage and edged into the lead.
A caution slowed the pace and, on the restart, Oreskovich had them covered. Richards dropped below Myers into second position and the two began to fight for the spot. With two to go, Myers moved from the high side to the higher side and drove up against the wall in the turns. He overtook Richards and closed on the leader, but it was Oreskovich crossing the line first. Myers, Richards, Dylan Kromschroeder and Dexton Koch rounded out the top five with the latter two having strong runs of their own.
The 6th Annual Southworth Chevrolet – Tim’s Automotive Machine Midwest Modified Special saw an increased payout and guaranteed money to make the show. Dylan Goettl, Tony Bahr, Dan Wheeler, and Shane Halopka won their heats and Steve Haas carried the checkered flag after the B-Feature.
At feature time, there was a multicar wreck coming to the green which carried over to another multicar spin at the opposite end of the speedway. The second attempt saw the pole sitter, Kylie Kath take the lead as Shane Halopka settled into second. On lap three, second starting David Swearingen moved back into a side by side battle for second. The following lap, he proved he was a force as he overtook Halopka and set his sights on the leader.
Once again, it only took one lap for him to close the gap and he used the highline to ease out front and move to an advantage. Behind him. Halopka and Kath moved into a side by side battle for second. Halopka was able to take the position and slowly close the gap between he and the leader and on lap ten, seventh starting Tony Bahr overtook the fading Kath for third.
On lap 15, Halopka had caught Swearingen and began to battle for the lead on the slick speedway. The following lap, Kennedy Swan looped it in turn three in front of the leaders, drawing the yellow flag. The restart saw Bahr overtake Halopka for second and Swearingen driving solidly to the checkered flag and big payday. Bahr followed him home in front of Halopka, Shadow Kitchner who ran impressively in the top five the entire event and Tyler Vernon rounded out the top five.
Kyle Genett and Cody Kummer won their heats in the WISSOTA Street Stocks and the feature saw Genett take the lead from the front row and lead every lap on his way to the checkered flag. Behind him, Parker Anderson raced to second. A lap six caution saw Michael Tuma assisted from the raceway by a push from the wrecker but it didn’t halt Genett’s march.
Behind the leader, Anderson and Danny Richards raced door to door with Anderson taking the spot. Kummer was able to overtake Richards for third and Anderson closed on the leader to try to steal the show. He got a fender under Genett in turns one and two on the final two laps and they made solid contact in turn three on the final circuit. Fine driving avoided a caution as the two were side by side and Kummer took advantage to move three-wide as they raced off turn four. It was Genett taking the checkered with Anderson and Kummer three-wide at the exciting finish. Behind them, Andrew Hanson drove from tenth on the grid to finish fourth over Danny Richards.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks saw George Richards and Nicholas Hazelton win their heats. Up front in the feature, it was Jeremy Dahl leading early as Trenton Holub and Nicholas Hazelton moved to make it three-wide for the point. Meanwhile George Richards raced his way from seventh with sixth starting Travis Hazelton in his wake. Richards raced to the lead as Travis Hazelton was glued to his tail. Hazelton got a fender beside him on the final lap but settled for second at the checkers. Trenten Holub, Nicholas Hazelton, and Travis Hallquist were scored in the top five.
Chad and Jake Halterman won their heats in the EVS Hornets and it was Derek Krumrie to the lead early in the feature. Krumrie lead three laps as Armond Love worked low and into the lead on lap four. Jason Helgeson moved in to race with Krumrie as the two went door to door for a distance before Helgeson took the spot. Although Helgeson was closing the gap on the leader, it was Love taking the fan popular win. Helgeson beat Krumrie as Danny Halterman and Sean Svee finished in the top five.
The Eagle Valley Speedway returns, once again on Friday, not Sunday. The EVS Hornets, WISSOTA Pure Stock, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Super Stock, and the WISSOTA Modifieds will all be in action.
