Local Racing: Swearingen earns victory in Midwest Modified Special

The WISSOTA Super Stocks saw Curt Myers and Tommy Richards win their respective heats and look as if they were going to settle the feature between themselves. However, Nick Oreskovich had something to say about that as he drove from sixth, past both the top guns, and on to an impressive victory at feature time.

On the first lap, it was Myers in the lead and Richards to second, both having come from row two at the start. A caution flag for Tony Falkner flew on lap six as he blew a tire and reset the field. Oreskovich was in third at the restart and drove below Richards into second. He was able to work his way under Myers and the two spent the next five laps door to door for the lead.

In a veteran move, Myers moved from the highline down the track in an attempt to take Oreskovich’s line. Oreskovich showed his veteran prowess and used Myer’s slight loss of momentum to his advantage and edged into the lead.