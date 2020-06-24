Local Running: Annual Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races going on as planned, with social distancing and health measures put in place

Pre-registration pick-up will be held outside on Aug. 7 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the YMCA or on Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m.

Finishing medals will be on tables at the finish line for runners to pick up and no refreshments will be provided. Results from the races will be posted online and not on site. Masks are to be worn at the starting line and runners able to remove them once they achieve social distance after the start.

Designated restroom entry for runners with six separated bathrooms isolated from YMCA members will be provided and bleachers will be placed further apart.

Participants will be encouraged not to remain on site after they complete their event and eight acres of parking will be available for ample social distancing.

“It was important to us (to hold the races) if we could maintain safety and so it was important because we know there are families counting on us but the precursor and the most important point was if we could modify that safely for the community,” May said.

YMCA Facilities in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire were closed during Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order and during that time the organization brainstormed several ways to make their sites safer for members upon the reopening.