Local Running: Elworthy's fitness journey brings him back to Pure Water Days Races

“Any type of movement 30 minutes a day it’s critical,” Elworthy said. “I think especially during these times it’s kept me, it’s allowed me to do my job well. I’m starting my 13th year as a superintendent and it’s allowed for balance and it’s a little different.”

He generally sticks to races five kilometers or four miles in length but will go up to the 13.1-mile half marathons on occasion. Elworthy graduated from Eau Claire Memorial prior to earning All-American honors with the UW-La Crosse indoor track and field team after a third place finish in the 5,000-meter run in 1991.

Looking back at his time away from the sport, Elworthy said he definitely missed it. But not just the running, he said he missed the community aspect of the sport — a factor that was slightly different in Saturday’s races with staggered masked starts in the 4-mile run and 2-mile fit walk but still is as important as ever.

“Running is also a social event and so we’re physically distant a little bit this time around but we all have the same story, whether you’re first or 101st,” Elworthy said. “It’s about community and that part that’s why I continue to do it. I sometimes do some evening 5ks on the weekdays just because it’s something to do and you get to connect to some people you relate to.