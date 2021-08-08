Local Running: Pure Water Days Races hold special place for Honaker family

Cancer impacts everyone in one way or another.
And sometimes there’s no better medicine than finding others that are going through the same fight.
Kara Honaker and her family will be among the many runners at next Saturday’s Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA. Honaker, her oldest daughter, Kaylie, and her husband, Carson, will run in the 4-mile race while they and their younger children may also compete in the shorter 1-mile run.
The Pure Water Days Races holds a special place for the Honaker family. Kara was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Originally diagnosed as stage 2, in more recent months the family found out it has progressed to stage 4 as it has metastasized to her lungs.
Kara and the family have found comfort and support through the Chippewa Falls YMCA, and Kara has been training hard for her race.
“I just like to do activities that we can do together,” Kara said of competing at Pure Water Days.
The family moved to Chippewa Falls from Fort Collins, Colo., in 2005 and has settled and expanded the family since then. The Honakers have been members at the YMCA since moving to town and without any family in the area, they have found no shortage of support for their fight with the members and workers.
Kara was initially diagnosed in 2019 but still ran at that year’s Pure Water Days Races, running with three of her daughters — Kaylie, Natalie and Stella — in the 1-mile event. Soon after that, she went in for surgeries and, after a long process to get a definitive breakdown of what was going on, had additional medical procedures, including a double mastectomy.
She then moved on to 20 weeks of chemotherapy and six weeks of daily radiation, tiring efforts that impacted her mentally more than she thought it ever could.
“Every step of the way it kind of takes you down this rabbit hole, it’s almost like purposely throwing you into PTSD and depression and anxiety and every little step as you move forward it almost takes you down further into this deep hole,” Kara said.
Kara dealt with depression and anxiety and was prescribed medication to help but was weary of taking them, until she found there were more people in her position than she thought.
“The more and more people I talked to were on it, and it really was a huge eye opener,” Kara said. “Just so many people I talk to on a regular basis were on it.”
Physical activity has always been important for the Honaker household. Carson has competed in bodybuilding events around the area, including recently in Eau Claire. The family has utilized the facilities at the YMCA to stay in shape physically while also discovering the other members and workers there have been just as vital in staying strong mentally through conversation, reassurance and compassion.
“The Y was kind of like a safe place for me going through chemo and other people would share their stories about breast cancer with their mom or their sister had breast cancer, and it wasn’t always good but they shared it with me,” Kara said.
Kara noted an 85-year old member named Bernie who is also battling cancer and goes through chemotherapy every two weeks. They walk and talk with each other frequently on the track, and she points to him as a key voice in helping her start running again and taking her medications.
“I didn’t think I’d ever run again,” Kara said. “I didn’t actually think I’d run again, that’s how debilitating the chemo was to me. It was just exhausting, sheer exhausting. Just walking up and down my steps was really, really hard. (It was) mentally and physically hard.”
The YMCA provided child care at no charge to the family when they needed it and also has a breast cancer support group that Kara said has been important to her.
With five children ages 6-20, finding time to consistently be active has been hard for Kara and Carson until when the kids were old enough. This year is the first time Kara has been able to actively train for her race.
As the family has grown and gotten older, finding activities to share has gotten more challenging.
But next weekend, Kara and Carson and their five children — Kaylie, Natalie, Emily, Stella and Carson Roy — will have another activity they can do together.
Carson said his wife is “tireless and always an inspiration to me.”
Even though at times Kara hasn’t felt up to it, she knows exercise and socializing has been a big part of allowing her to battle.
As she says it quite simply put: “We need people.”
“I just want to encourage people that even if you’re diagnosed with cancer you can still try to be healthy,” Kara said. “I know it makes me feel better when I go work out at the gym.”