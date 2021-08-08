Local Running: Pure Water Days Races hold special place for Honaker family

Kara was initially diagnosed in 2019 but still ran at that year’s Pure Water Days Races, running with three of her daughters — Kaylie, Natalie and Stella — in the 1-mile event. Soon after that, she went in for surgeries and, after a long process to get a definitive breakdown of what was going on, had additional medical procedures, including a double mastectomy.

She then moved on to 20 weeks of chemotherapy and six weeks of daily radiation, tiring efforts that impacted her mentally more than she thought it ever could.

“Every step of the way it kind of takes you down this rabbit hole, it’s almost like purposely throwing you into PTSD and depression and anxiety and every little step as you move forward it almost takes you down further into this deep hole,” Kara said.

Kara dealt with depression and anxiety and was prescribed medication to help but was weary of taking them, until she found there were more people in her position than she thought.

“The more and more people I talked to were on it, and it really was a huge eye opener,” Kara said. “Just so many people I talk to on a regular basis were on it.”

