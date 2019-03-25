The McDonell Alumni Association will be holding its 35th annual alumni basketball tournament this coming weekend.
In addition there will be the annual volleyball tournament as part of the McDonell Alumni Weekend festivities.
Basketball games begin on Friday evening and then continue all day Saturday with volleyball matches beginning Saturday.
Games will be played in three gyms — McDonell, Chippewa Falls Middle School and Hillcrest Elementary — throughout the weekend with two divisions, the competitive and recreational.
“I think the fact that 35 years of doing this I don’t think you’ll see any other tournaments with that type of longevity for an alumni type of tournament,” McDonell Alumni Association President Rolly Enderes said.
The competitive basketball bracket tips off at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Chippewa Falls Middle School as the class of ‘05-06 takes on the ‘11-13 team and in the recreational bracket the class of ‘96 takes on the 2025 dads at 6 p.m. at McDonell. Volleyball matches begin on Saturday morning.
There is no cost of attendance and food will be sold at McDonell with proceeds going to the McDonell Booster Club.
There will be new activities occurring and prizes will be awarded, including a halfcourt shot contest. Tickets will also be sold for a raffle drawing during the two days of events.
The alumni association is also starting a new fundraiser. The goal for the “fund-a-need” at this year’s tournament is to raise money for a new scorers table in honor of Wilf Herbert, McDonell class of ‘69, who passed away in 2016. Hebert volunteered a lot of his time at McDonell athletic events and was a prominent figure at many McDonell activities.
“It has been a big fundraiser and it is not just for the alumni, it’s for the whole community,” Enderes said.
Enderes said one of the best aspects of alumni weekend tournaments is the storylines that develop over the years. Classes go through waves of dominance winning multiple titles in a row before a new class unseats them. Young kids that once worked the scoreboard at the tournament while they were middle school are now graduated and have waited for their opportunity to play.
“It’s really become a sense of pride for someone who graduates. They want to compete,” Enderes said.
Dick and Buck Hebert began the basketball tournament 35 years ago and Enderes credits the group of alums that put a priority of coming back to play over the first few years of the tournament for the longevity and ultimate success of the event.
“I think that got the ball rolling to where it is today,” Enderes said. “It’s become a sense of pride for alumni and for the school.”
Championship basketball games are scheduled to be held at McDonell at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for the recreational bracket and 9:30 p.m. for the competitive bracket.
Enderes said the event although a fun atmosphere is very competitive. Although many alumni are updated about school news and activities throughout the year on social media and newsletters, coming back for the tournaments is the one opportunity for some to meet with fellow alums in person.
“This has just been historically the one time of the year where we collectively come back,” Enderes said. “A good percentage of us come back and reconnect. It’s just like a reunion, a school-wide reunion.”