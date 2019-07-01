Lily Borgenheimer and Ian Olson finished near the top of the leaderboard this past weekend at the Western Great Lakes Open swimming meet in Brown Deer.
Borgenheimer, a soon-to-be junior at Minnesota State University, Mankato and Chi-Hi graduate and Olson, a soon-to-be senior at Chi-Hi, scored strong finishes at the three-day meet hosted by the Lake Country Phoenix Swim Team.
Borgenheimer finished in second place in the women’s senior 200-yard breaststroke with a time of two minutes, 37.59 seconds while also taking fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Olson brought home a ninth-place finish in the men’s senior 200 breaststroke while also taking 14th in the 100 breaststroke.
Both swimmers are coming off strong winters in the pool with their respective teams. Borgenheimer took second in the 200 breaststroke in March at the NCAA Division II Championships in Indianapolis and earlier in the season earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference swimmer of the week honors after three first-place finishes at a meet in late January. During her time at Chi-Hi, Borgenheimer earned four trips to the Division 1 state championships.
Olson finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke at the Division 1 state championships in February, setting a new school record in the process. He followed that by competing along with Rebecca Adams at the YMCA Short Course National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina in early April.
Chippewa County softball players busy at All-Star Game
A number of Chippewa County prep softball players were in action at last month’s Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star Game in Wisconsin Dells.
Chi-Hi’s Mallory Sterling played for the Division 1 blue team, Bloomer’s Isabella Jenneman, Rilee Luzinski and Kenadi Poirier competed for the Division 2 and 3 black team, McDonell’s Jessica Eisenreich and Cassie Sorensen played for the Division 4 and 5 gray team and Thorp’s Cassidy Stroinski, Kaitlyn Tyznik and Hailey Zurakowski played as a part of the roster for the Division 4 and 5 blue team.
Pure Water Days registration open
Registration is now open for the 2019 Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races, coming Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA in Chippewa Falls.
The Pure Water Days Races consist of a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, 2-Mile Fit Walk, 4-Mile Run, Bill Roegge Memorial Half Marathon and Kids 200-Meter Dash starting with the Fun Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 2-Mile, 4-Mile and Half Marathon at 8 a.m. and the 200-meter dash at 9 a.m.
All finishers will receive a finisher medal at the finish line and pre-registered racers can pick up their packets on Friday, Aug. 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. or on race day beginning at 6:30 a.m.