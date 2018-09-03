Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball is beginning a two-phase project to upgrade dugouts, playing surfaces and lighting at its fields.
The project is underway with the first part fixing the dugouts at the minor and major fields to include structural soundness and help fix poor drainage. The dugouts will be redone at ground level, just as the dugouts at the Casper Park softball fields.
The second phase is installing six LED lights around the pony field and installing lights on the t-ball field as well.
CFYB capital campaign committee and board member Tom Reuter said the organization is pleased with the early support from the community for the $155,000 project and is hopeful they will continue to support the effort.
“We’ve been looking at this for a couple years and then finally said we’ll do a campaign and we’re sitting pretty good financially,” Reuter said. “The community has backed us pretty well overall.”
CFYB installed lighting on the major fields earlier this decade and Reuter said the organization is putting in lights on the pony field to help the team play more games.
Reuter said most pony games only get through five innings of a standard seven-inning game due to tight scheduling needed to get a full slate in without the benefit of lights on the field.
“We will get those seven inning games in,” Reuter said. “The kids will get not quite twice as many at-bats but more.”
The lights for the fields will also be utilized by the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA for its flag football leagues and opens up the possibility of the organization hosting additional tournaments.
Reuter said the organization does not host many fundraisers beyond its annual fun night event but said this is a necessary project to help as youth baseball and softball continue to grow in the area.
“It’s important for people to know that with youth baseball, everybody has been touched somewhere,” Reuter said. “The kids either go here or to Hallie which is all Chippewa. This program has grown each year and I would say in the last seven or eight years we’ve seen softball side really grow. As Hallie continues to grow, we continue to grow.”
Those interested in donating can make a check out to CFYBS and mail it to CFYBSA PO Box 382, Chippewa Falls, WI, 54729.
For more information, please contact Reuter at 608-632-0378 or by email at reuter_tom@yahoo.com.
Chippewa YMCA free swim opportunity
The Chippewa Valley Family YMCA’s Piranha swim team is hosting a free four-day week of instruction for the team.
The week runs the week of Sept. 17 at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA and will focus on swimming, technique and instruction. The event will be hosted from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 18, 20 and 21.
Preregistration is required at the front desk. For more information or to sign up, contact Cathy Krula at 723-2201 or by emailing cathyk@chippewaymca.com.
Former McDonell coach Sherbinow joining UW-Stout staff
Former McDonell boys basketball coach Archie Sherbinow is joining the UW-Stout men’s basketball coaching staff under first-year coach Jim Lake.
The move was first announced by Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook editor Mark Miller last week.
Sherbinow stepped down as the coach of the Macks in late July after 15 years leading the program, a tenure that included four trips to the Division 5 state tournament and a state championship in 2016.
Chippewa Steel hosting exhibition game on Friday
Local hockey fans will get their first chance to see Chippewa Falls’ newest North American Hockey League team on Friday, Sept. 7 when the Chippewa Steel host an exhibition contest at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel host the Minnesota Wilderness for a 7 p.m. game in the north rink that comes a week before the team opens the regular season on Sept. 14 at home against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Concessions will be open for the contest and fans will get the chance to purchase merchandise at the contest.
The game will be hosted in the north rink due to ice resurfacing in the south rink. The exhibition contest will have $5 standing room only tickets available and can be purchased by calling 861-2131 or at the arena beginning at 6 p.m. on game day.
