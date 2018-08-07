The Chippewa River Baseball League will have a strong presence as always in the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament, beginning statewide this weekend.
Eight CRBL teams will be in action, including a pair of teams earning top seeds and two hosting regionals that begin on Friday.
The league champion Osseo Merchants and Whitehall Wolves earned top seeds in their respective regionals and will be in action this weekend as the Merchants face Medford in Strum on Saturday at noon and the Wolves square off with Tomahawk on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Chapman Park in Stanley.
The Slammers and Bullfrogs each host regionals that will begin Friday evening and continue through Sunday afternoon with the two remaining teams from the Stanley, Beef River, Rib Lake and Haugen regionals advancing to the WBA state tournament held Aug. 17-19 in Osseo.
Four CRBL teams will be in action in the Stanley regional. The host Slammers will face top-seeded Wausau on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Eau Claire Cavaliers square off with Chaseburg-Coon Valley on Saturday at noon, followed by Whitehall’s matchup with the Titans and Tilden closes the day by facing the Menomonie Eagles at 6 p.m.
The host Bullfrogs meet defending WBA champion Sparta on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Strum Field. The Eau Claire Rivermen play Prescott on Saturday at noon at Haugen Ball Park in Haugen before the Eau Claire Bears meet Spring Valley at 6 p.m.
Chippewa County athletes earn WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll honors
A number of Chippewa County athletes have been recognized by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for its Scholastic Honor Roll honor, an award given to athletes that achieve a grade point average of 3.0 or better.
From Chippewa County the following male athletes earned the honor — Max McCanna (UW-Eau Claire, swimming and diving), Quinn Miracle (UW-La Crosse, wrestling), Cody Hawkins (UW-River Falls, track and field), Eric Bromeisl (UW-Stevens Point, football), Aaron Knez (UW-Stevens Point, basketball), Tony Blair (UW-Stout, football) and Braeden Michael (UW-Whitewater, cross country and track and field).
Brady Booth of Boyd (UW-Stout, basketball), Austin and Sam Burzynski of Stanley (UW-Eau Claire, football) and Cecil Philson (UW-Eau Claire, wrestling) and Kameron Kryzanski of Thorp (UW-Stevens Point, football) earned the honor as well.
Kayla Hanley (UW-Eau Claire, basketball), Gretchen Arneson (UW-Eau Claire, softball), Jordyn Abramowicz (UW-River Falls, volleyball) and Janelle Robarge (UW-Stout, track and field) were the female athletes from Chippewa Falls to earn the honor.
Cadott’s Alexis Munroe (UW-Stout, volleyball) and Stanley’s Katie Kiraly (UW-Stout, golf) also earned the honor.
In addition UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater each earned the All-Academic Award for having grade point average for its student-athletes that is equal to or greater than the overall student body for the 2017-18 academic year.
Roseen named WSCA Academic All-State Honorable Mention
Grace Roseen has been named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Academic All-State team as an honorable mention for the 2017-18 school year.
Roseen, who completed her senior season at Chi-Hi this past spring, had at least an 3.85 grade point average, had four years of high school soccer experience with at least two on varsity, earned at least a 29 on her ACT and received high marks from her coach and athletic director in regards to showing exemplary sportsmanship.
Roseen will play soccer collegiately at Wartburg College in Iowa.
Chi-Hi’s McMillan earns MVP honors
Chi-Hi soon-to-be junior Aaliyah McMillan was named the Most Valuable Player recently at the Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker ProStart Basketball Camp in Stoughton.
McMillan averaged 10.1 points per game this past season for the Cardinals as they finished 18-6 and won a share of the program’s seventh consecutive Big Rivers Conference championship.
The first day of the 2018-19 prep girls basketball season is Nov. 5 and the Cardinals open play at La Crosse Aquinas on Nov. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.