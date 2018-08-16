A lot has changed for the Tilden Tigers since their last trip to the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Finals ten years ago.
Most notably — their entire roster.
The Tigers will face fellow Chippewa River Baseball League foe the Eau Claire Bears on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Merchants Park in Osseo in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Tilden is making its first trip to the state finals since 2008, when a veteran-heavy Tigers squad fell to La Crosse in the quarterfinals. Most of the players on this year’s team were just entering middle or high school during that year, but this year’s team is looking to forge its own legacy with a new generation of players.
“We obviously have a very young core group of guys,” Tilden manager Ryan Baier said. “Most of us on our team being in our early-to-mid 20s.”
That group in 2008 included many long-time Tiger standouts including Randy and Rick Baier, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Andrew Ruf, Lee Balsiger and others, many of whom are connected to this team as family members.
“It’s kind of a changing of the guard and it’s a cool thing,” Baier said of the connections.
The Tigers advanced to the state finals with a pair of wins in regional competition last weekend in Stanley. Tilden defeated the Menomonie Eagles 4-2 last Saturday before topping fellow league team the Whitehall Wolves 12-5 to earn one of two qualifying spots from the regional. The Tigers finished second to the Eau Claire Cavaliers in the CRBL North Division standings with a 15-7 record, missing the playoffs by two games after the Wolves and Bears grabbed the league’s two Wild Card playoff spots behind South Division champion Osseo.
It marked the first time since 2013 the Tigers didn’t advance to the league playoffs, but Tigers used the time to rest up for a lengthy 22-game season and Baier said the team entered the WBA Tournament refreshed and it showed.
Whitehall defeated Tilden in both regular season league matchups, but the Tigers returned the favor last weekend with a 12-hit performance that was capped by a seven-run fifth inning as their bats and some Whitehall miscues helped the team advance.
Second baseman Alex Ruf and outfielder Jon Schoch each earned first team All-CRBL honors during the regular season to lead a steady offense while pitchers Ben King, PJ LeQuia and Carl Krumenauer (an all-league honorable mention) have pitched effectively.
The Tigers, Bears and Merchants make up three of the final eight teams, giving the CRBL a strong presence at the state finals. The Merchants finished runner-up to Sparta last season.
The eight-team field was reseeded this week and the third-seeded Bears host the sixth-seeded Tigers.
The winner of the game advances to play the winner of Osseo/Chaseburg-Coon Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals. The state championship game is set for noon on Sunday.
Tilden has won a pair of WBA championships, most recently in 2004.
“I’m proud of these guys for what we’ve accomplished this year,” Baier said. “I don’t want to take any credit. I would give the credit to all the guys because it’s a long summer (with) 22 games and most of the guys made it to all the games and this is a good reward. Hopefully we can come out on top and bring something back to Chippewa and Tilden for the fans and everybody else.”
Action at Oriole Park
Stanley-Boyd football fans that don’t plan on making the trip to Altoona on Friday to see the Orioles open the season against the Railroaders can still see a football game in Stanley.
Oriole Park will host a nonconference matchup between Oshkosh North and Superior at 5 p.m. The two schools are roughly 330 miles apart, or a five-hour car ride one way. The third-year facility on site sits almost exactly halfway between the two schools.
Stanley-Boyd’s first home game of the season at Oriole Park is on Aug. 31 against Eau Claire Regis.
Chi-Hi softball earns award
The Chi-Hi softball team has earned an honorable mention sportsmanship award from this past June’s WIAA State Softball Tournament in Madison.
The Cardinals received the award in recognition of the school’s and community’s outstanding sportsmanship at the tournament.
Chi-Hi advanced to the Division 1 state tournament, falling to Burlington 9-1 in the quarterfinals.
What’s in a name?
The Chippewa Steel have announced a community contest to name the Steel mascot.
Fans of Chippewa Falls’ North American Hockey League team are invited to submit a mascot name at the team’s website chippewasteelhockey.com through Sept. 7. All fans that submit a name will be eligible to win a Steel prize pack.
The team will reveal its mascot and name at a later date.
The Steel begin preseason practice next week with the team’s regular season starting Sept. 14 at Chippewa Ice Arena against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
