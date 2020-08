Local Sports Notebook: Registration for Saturday's Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races open through Friday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registration remains open through Friday for this Saturday’s Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races, hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

This year’s races will be different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with one pre-registered competitors being accepted with registration open now through Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Four in-person races will be run while the Bill Roegge Memorial Half Marathon will be contested virtually. The 1-mile fun run starts the day’s events at 8 a.m., followed by the 2-mile fit walk at 8:30 a.m. going a new route through Erickson Park, across the new bridge and finishing through Irvine Park with the 4-mile competitors, who also get underway at 8:30 a.m. The 200-meter dash for youths ages 8-and-under will be run at 9:30 a.m.

All participants are asked to wear masks at the start of the race with masks being able to be removed once racers have achieved social distance from others. Each race will have staggered starts with assigned waves for each participant to help with social distancing.