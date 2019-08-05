The Chippewa River Baseball League will have a strong representation once again in the Wisconsin Baseball Association playoffs with seven of the 32 slots in the single-elimination tourney that begins this weekend with regional play around the state.
Altoona, Haugen, Spooner and Rib Lake will hold first and second round matchups with the eight remaining teams advancing to the WBA Finals beginning on Aug. 16 in Menomonie.
The No. 4 Bloomer Fightin’ Woodticks (12-10 in league play) are in the tournament for the first time since 2007 and will open play in Altoona at Cinder City Park on Saturday at noon against the top-seeded Wausau River Hawks. The No. 2 Eau Claire Bears (17-6) face No. 3 Tony on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m at the same site.
The defending WBA state champion Osseo Merchants (21-3) are a top seed and play the winner of Tomahawk/Iron City at 6 p.m. Saturday in Altoona. The Tilden Tigers (19-5) earned a No. 1 seed in the Haugen bracket and open play against the host Knights on Friday at 8 p.m. The Eau Claire Cavaliers (17-6) are a No. 2 seed elsewhere in the Haugen regional and play No. 3 La Crescent on Saturday at 6 p.m.
No. 3 Whitehall (14-8) makes the drive to Rib Lake to face No. 2 Prescott on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Tanner Creek Ball Park. The Eau Claire Rivermen (13-9) are a No. 3 seed and meet No. 2 Lake Superior in Spooner at Spooner Merchant Park on Saturday at 6 p.m.
All second round games take place on Sunday with winners of those games advancing to the state finals. Four active CRBL teams have won WBA Championships, led by the Eau Claire Bears’ three (2005, 2008, 2009) and Tilden’s two (1995, 2004). Osseo (2018) and Augusta (1994) also have brought home state championships during their history.
Freid selected for Legion all-star game
Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion outfielder Riley Freid has been selected to play in this Sunday’s American Legion Baseball State All-Star Game at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
Freid, an outfielder for Post 77, was one of 24 players chosen to play for the Stars team as they will face the Stripes team following this Sunday’s contest between the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers in Milwaukee.
Freid was named to the AAA State All-Tournament team recently as Post 77 hosted the state tournament at Gannon Field at Casper Park. Oshkosh won the state championship, besting Appleton Post 38 for the championship. Eau Claire earned the sportsmanship award, Oshkosh’s Charlie Stenson was named the tournament’s most valuable player and Appleton’s Aaron Reiland earned the hitting award.
CVGA season hits home stretch
The 2019 Chippewa Valley Golf Association season is wrapping up with several key tournaments on the horizon for the four-division organization.
The championship division returns to action with the Turtleback Open in Rice Lake on Aug. 18 before the tournament of champions is held on Sept. 7 at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club. The flights division also has one more event before its final event of the year, hosting a tournament at Osseo on Saturday before the division’s tournament of champions on Aug. 17 at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
The seniors will have a busy week with two events scheduled in the coming days, beginning with an event at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott on Friday before a rescheduled event at Lake Wissota Golf on Sunday.
The juniors have one event left on the schedule for the season, a special two-person scramble tournament at Mill Run in Eau Claire on Friday.
Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game in Cadott 7-7-19
