Local Writing: Niese's latest book chronicles the life, career of National Baseball Hall of Famer Wheat

“Before those Dodgers teams of the 40s and 50s ‘The Boys of Summer’, he was the most popular Dodger there was in Brooklyn history up until the 40s and 50s when those teams took on the collective memory of people,” Niese said of Wheat.

The information gathering and writing process for one of Niese’s books takes about two years as he scours the various newspaper and online sources and collections information he keeps in large binders, broken up by year. Last November, Niese traveled to Wheat’s hometown to meet with Kenny Dixon, the owner of a collection of Wheat memorabilia and information Dixon shared with Niese, something the author said was greatly needed and appreciated in helping to complete the book. It also served as a much-needed boost to Niese’s moral as the author admitted during the information collection process often times a period of self doubt can seep in. But the trip to Missouri and meeting others who were as interested in the project as Niese was just what the author needed to help restoke the fire to get to the finish line.