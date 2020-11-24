Local Writing: Niese's latest book chronicles the life, career of National Baseball Hall of Famer Wheat

As a youngster, Joe Niese’s introduction to sports biographies came one and two sentences at a time on the back of a baseball card.
Now as an adult, Niese is turning out his own bios in much greater detail.
The director of the Chippewa Falls Public Library has released his latest book “Zack Wheat: The Life of the Brooklyn Dodgers Hall of Famer,” where the author spotlights the hall of fame career and life of the Dodgers’ legend.
The book is the fourth Niese has had published, joining previous works on baseball players Burleigh Grimes and Andy Pafko and football pioneer Gus Dorais. Niese first learned of Wheat while researching Grimes, a Clear Lake native known for his ill temper and five o’clock shadow while being baseball’s last legal spitballer.
Unlike Grimes, Pafko and Dorais, Wheat was not a Wisconsin native.
“I joke that I’m broadening out from my area code, my zip code a little bit here,” Niese said of writing about Wheat.
But information has become more readily available in recent years through the Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) as well as vintage periodicals becoming digitized. The Brooklyn Daily Eagle was the primary daily newspaper of record during Wheat’s playing career from 1909-1927. Wheat hit .317 in more than 9,100 career at-bats across 2,410 games with 132 home runs, 1,248 runs batted in while scoring 1,289 runs. The Hamilton, Miss. native was born in 1888 and died in 1972 at the age of 83 and was unanimously elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1959.
Wheat thrived during the sport’s “Dead Ball Era” as the left-handed hitter hit over .300 in 13 seasons while winning the National League batting title in 1918. He remains the Dodgers’ franchise leader in hits, doubles, triples, runs batted in and total bases.
“Before those Dodgers teams of the 40s and 50s ‘The Boys of Summer’, he was the most popular Dodger there was in Brooklyn history up until the 40s and 50s when those teams took on the collective memory of people,” Niese said of Wheat.
The information gathering and writing process for one of Niese’s books takes about two years as he scours the various newspaper and online sources and collections information he keeps in large binders, broken up by year. Last November, Niese traveled to Wheat’s hometown to meet with Kenny Dixon, the owner of a collection of Wheat memorabilia and information Dixon shared with Niese, something the author said was greatly needed and appreciated in helping to complete the book. It also served as a much-needed boost to Niese’s moral as the author admitted during the information collection process often times a period of self doubt can seep in. But the trip to Missouri and meeting others who were as interested in the project as Niese was just what the author needed to help restoke the fire to get to the finish line.
Niese completed the research and writing this spring just after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and turned the book into McFarland and Company publishing for completion. He receiving the books by mail on Monday.
McFarland has published three of Niese’s four books with Niese self publishing his book on the Boyceville native Pafko.
“They don’t ask me to do a proposal anymore,” Niese said of his good relationship with McFarland. “I just say this is who I want to write about they’re like ‘go for it’.”
Niese’s book is available now at JoeNiese.com, as are his other works. The author is also seeking a local vendor to stock the book for sale in town.
Joe Niese admits he ran into some bumps in the road in trying to self publish his latest book.
Baseball is a passion for the Niese family, beginning with Joe’s grandfather who was a three-sport athlete at Georgetown University in the 1900s. That passion was passed on to his father, then to Joe and his brother Andy, the secretary for the Chippewa River Baseball League who himself has put together his own baseball book as the author and upkeeper of the yearly CRBL Record Book. The book chronicles the league’s more than 100-year history and has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
“That’s the tie that binds us and something we’ll always have in common and a huge part of our relationship,” Joe said of his family’s connection to baseball.
Joe’s next book is already in the works, a historical fiction piece for middle grades on the World War II era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
Beyond that, Joe’s next book would return to a subject of local interest — Chippewa Falls native Seymour Cray. Known as “The Father of the Supercomputer”, Cray has been credited with creating the supercomputer industry.
“I drive by the house he grew up in on the west hill all the time,” Niese said of Cray. “Every time I drive by it my eyes have to go over there and look at it.”
Niese would like to put together a middle grade biography on Cray, something that would appeal to readers of many different ages.
But for now he’s focused on getting the word out about his latest book, one that delves into the career and life into one of professional baseball’s many legends of the early 20th century.
“It’s an interesting story if you’re a baseball history fan,” Niese said. “I always thought that I knew about it then I started writing about it and realized how little I knew.”
