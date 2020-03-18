Local Youth Basketball: Coopers qualify for Elks Regional Hoop Shoot

Two local youngsters advanced to the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot in Iowa City, Iowa.

EllaMay and DJ Cooper each moved on from state competition with strong performances earlier this year and were scheduled to be in action at Saturday’s competition, an event that has been cancelled due to nationwide COVID-19 concerns.

EllaMay, a fifth grader at St. Peter’s Catholic Grade School in Tilden, won the city, district and state championship for her age group. EllaMay won the state championship by making 24 of 25 free throw attempts in the 10-11 year old girls region for Chippewa Falls Elks Lodge #1326. EllaMay placed second took second at the regional two years ago in Iowa City.

DJ is a fourth grader at St. Peter’s and made 23 of 25 free throws to win at state and was scheduled to compete in the 8-9 year old boys division.

The Elks Hoops Shoot has brought many of the nation’s top youth free throw shooters together in competition. This year’s final scheduled for April 18 in Chicago has been canceled due to COVID-19. The six champions from each year have their names inscribed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

