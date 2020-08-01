Looking Back (August 1-7): Hallie Eagles top Tilden Tigers for Chippewa River Baseball League championship in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
August 3: The Osseo Merchants wrapped up their fourth straight Chippewa River Baseball League championship with a 12-6 victory over the Tilden Tigers in the league championship game in Osseo. Osseo scored six runs in the third inning and had 15 total hits. Ryan Freitag had two hits including a home run and two runs scored while Todd Wienkes added three hits and two RBIs.
August 6: Prep football teams statewide kicked off the 2019 season with the first day of fall practice. At Dorais Field the Chi-Hi Cardinals broke in an upgraded Dorais Field as the facility improved the turf on the field and the track around it. The turf was first installed as a part of a facilities renovation project in 2007 when the field was resurfaces and new bleachers added.
Five Years Ago (2015)
August 1: The Whitehall Wolves rallied to win the CRBL Championship with a 4-2 victory over Tilden. The Wolves scored three runs in the eighth to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage as Max Ferguson, Brad Schank and Alex Petroski each drove in runs for the Wolves in the inning. Jake Bohl homered and Isaiah Strassburg had three hits for the Tigers.
August 2: Brad Johnson shot a 66 to win a Chippewa Valley Golf Association Open event at Lake Wissota. Johnson finished three strokes ahead of the quartet of Ryan Isaacson, Jason Allen, Ryan Heck and Chris Captain, who each shot 69.
August 4: The Area 178 Mountain Biking Trails opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Chippewa County Riverview Reserve Parking Lot off Beach Dr. The Chippewa Off Road Bike Association spearheaded the lengthy process to open the trail which runs near Timber Terrace Golf Course and east of Highway 178 near Wissota Green.
August 5: Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella shot an even-par 72 to wrap up the WSGA Junior Boys Championship tournament at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. Longbella finished three strokes ahead of Brookfield’s Harrison Ott for the top spot with six birdies to go with three bogeys and one triple bogey to wrap up the title.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
August 1: Two runs in the fourth and two more in the eighth were enough for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks to blank the Eau Claire Bears 4-0 to win the CRBL Championship at Carson Park. Tyler Gray tossed a complete game shutout to earn Most Valuable Player honors, striking out seven and walking one in allowing five hits. Doubles from Emery Hull, Hans Soukup and Sam Schretenthaler helped plate two runs in the fourth before Soukup singled home another run in the eighth.
20 Years Ago (2000)
August 1: Tom Petska homered while Del Zwiefelhofer and Keith Steinmetz each added two hits as Genuine Draft topped Moose Lodge in a 40-and-Over Men’s Modified Softball game at Murphy Field. John Adams homered and Dick Schneider had two singles for the Moose Lodge.
August 2: The Tilden Tigers won their fifth straight CRBL North Division title by winning a playoff game over the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 6-0 at Carson Park, advancing to the league title game to face Hallie. Todd Bresina tossed a complete game shutout, scattering eight hits and two walks while striking out six.
August 5: The Leinie’s Icemen won a pair of one-run games to take the Whittlesey 35-and-over baseball tournament. Rick Rubenzer struck out eight while allowing one run in a 2-1 victory over Whittlesey while Arnie Bowe doubled in the win. Steve Nelson followed Rubenzer’s complete game with one of his own in a 3-2 win over Interwald in eight innings to take the title. Nelson had 10 punchouts and zero walks on the mound and Steve Janni and Bowe each homered at the plate.
August 6: The Hallie Eagles topped the Tilden Tigers 15-6 to win the CRBL Championship, overcoming an early 5-0 deficit to grab the title. Brad Sarauer, J.D. Sydow, Josh Felmlee and Tom Lorentzen each had three hits for the Eagles while Chad Zutter and Rob Olson each drove in three runs apiece in the win. Randy Baier had two hits including a double and drove in three for the Tigers.
30 Years Ago (1990)
August 1: Morrison’s/Bloomer Bowl moved into first place in the Tavern League North Division with a win over Treptow’s Appliance while Randy’s Bar knocked off Falls Bowl from their place with a part of first. Dan Steinmetz hurled five innings of four-hit ball with seven strikeouts for Morrison’s/Bloomer Bowl in an 8-0 win. Dave Steinmetz had a two-run single in the win while Ty Burgess had two hits. Steve Larson allowed five hits in a complete-game win for Randy’s Bar in a 6-5 win. Pete Joas and Paul Thornton had two singles for Randy’s.
August 5: The Bloomer Merchants picked up a 9-5 CRBL victory over the Lafeyette Lakers. Tim Zwiefelhofer struck out 10 in a complete-game effort for the Merchants as a seven-run seventh erased a 4-1 Lafayette lead. Rob Krumenauer, Scott Stuckert, Gary Stolt, Andy Abrahamson and Terry Steinmetz had two hits apiece for Bloomer while Andy Eslinger had two hits for Lafayette.
