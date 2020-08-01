Looking Back (August 1-7): Hallie Eagles top Tilden Tigers for Chippewa River Baseball League championship in 2000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

August 3: The Osseo Merchants wrapped up their fourth straight Chippewa River Baseball League championship with a 12-6 victory over the Tilden Tigers in the league championship game in Osseo. Osseo scored six runs in the third inning and had 15 total hits. Ryan Freitag had two hits including a home run and two runs scored while Todd Wienkes added three hits and two RBIs.

August 6: Prep football teams statewide kicked off the 2019 season with the first day of fall practice. At Dorais Field the Chi-Hi Cardinals broke in an upgraded Dorais Field as the facility improved the turf on the field and the track around it. The turf was first installed as a part of a facilities renovation project in 2007 when the field was resurfaces and new bleachers added.

Five Years Ago (2015)