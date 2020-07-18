Looking Back (July 18-24): Ladysmith's Leonhard ends Chippewa Falls Post 77 American Legion baseball team's regional championship bid in 2000

Ten Years Ago (2010)

July 18: The Hallie Eagles swept a doubleheader against Whitehall in CRBL play by scores of 4-1 and 3-1. Brett Olson was 3-for-3 in the opening win and Luke Merritt had two hits. Merritt earned the win on the mound in game two and Adam Ferrell homered to back up his pitcher at the plate.

July 18: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team finished second in a tournament at Plover, falling 8-0 in the title game to Eagan, Minnesota. Post 77 moved into the title game with an 8-3 win over Janesville, as Andy Davis struck out 10 in seven innings on the mound. Mitch LaVelle and Tyler Kinderman both had two hits and Jake McIlquham had three. Justin Jaquish made the all-tourney team and earned the Ace Award for the tournament. LaVelle was also selected to the all-tourney team.

20 Years Ago (2000)

July 23: The Tilden Tigers kept their CRBL North Division title hopes alive by besting the first-place Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 10-7. Nick Blair tossed eight solid innings of relief for the win before Todd Bresina tossed a scoreless ninth for the save. Mitch Steinmetz, Randy Baier and Todd Bresina each homered and combined for six runs batted in for the Tigers while Jordan Hedrington was 4-for-5 for the Lumberjacks.