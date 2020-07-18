Looking Back (July 18-24): Ladysmith's Leonhard ends Chippewa Falls Post 77 American Legion baseball team's regional championship bid in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peek at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
July 18: McDonell graduate and University of Minnesota golfer Thomas Longbella finished tied for sixth place at the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur tournament at Lawsonia Links Course in Green Lake. Longbella ended the four-day tournament 4-under with a 284 as Carney’s (Mich.) Hunter Eichhorn won with a 281.
July 20: Chi-Hi’s Rico DeLeon and Bloomer’s Bradley Sarauer were a part of victorious squads at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-Star Games in Oshkosh. DeLeon made two tackles for the North Large Schools team in a 19-11 win, and Sarauer played for the North Small Schools team in a 21-14 win. McDonell’s Noah Weimert played for the North 8-Man team in a 21-6 loss in a game shortened because of weather.
July 21: The Bloomer Woodticks scored the first six runs of the game in a 6-1 Chippewa River Baseball League victory over the Jim Falls Sturgeons. Corey Poirier was 3-for-4 while Leif Iverson added a pair of hits in support of starting pitcher Curtis Dachel, who struck out four while allowing an unearned run. Justin Tomas was 2-for-4 with a double for the Sturgeons.
July 23: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team won the Class AAA regional championship by defeating Eau Claire Post 53 for the second time in three days with a 7-2 win. Post 77 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before adding four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth inning. Nolan Hutzler was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two doubles at the plate while tossing a complete-game win on the mound. Luke Franz and Dane Weiland each had two hits in the win.
July 23: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 junior legion baseball team finished second to Bay Port at the state tournament, falling 12-7 in the title game. The team defeated Marshfield, Manitowoc and Racine to advance to the title game.
Five Years Ago (2015)
July 19: The Whitehall Wolves prevailed in a CRBL doubleheader of division leaders, besting Tilden 7-2 and 8-3. Alex Byom struck out 13 in Game 1 while Isaiah Strassburg had six punchouts in defeat for the Tigers. Drew Pronschinske had three hits in the second game and Scott Hovell hit a 3-run home run for the home team to complete the sweep.
July 22: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team’s season came to an end in regionals after falling to Eau Claire 4-1 and Hudson 4-3. Nolan Baier and Landon Mueller each doubled against Eau Claire while Zach Pasano had two hits including a double and RBI against Hudson.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
July 18: The Hallie Eagles swept a doubleheader against Whitehall in CRBL play by scores of 4-1 and 3-1. Brett Olson was 3-for-3 in the opening win and Luke Merritt had two hits. Merritt earned the win on the mound in game two and Adam Ferrell homered to back up his pitcher at the plate.
July 18: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team finished second in a tournament at Plover, falling 8-0 in the title game to Eagan, Minnesota. Post 77 moved into the title game with an 8-3 win over Janesville, as Andy Davis struck out 10 in seven innings on the mound. Mitch LaVelle and Tyler Kinderman both had two hits and Jake McIlquham had three. Justin Jaquish made the all-tourney team and earned the Ace Award for the tournament. LaVelle was also selected to the all-tourney team.
20 Years Ago (2000)
July 23: The Tilden Tigers kept their CRBL North Division title hopes alive by besting the first-place Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 10-7. Nick Blair tossed eight solid innings of relief for the win before Todd Bresina tossed a scoreless ninth for the save. Mitch Steinmetz, Randy Baier and Todd Bresina each homered and combined for six runs batted in for the Tigers while Jordan Hedrington was 4-for-5 for the Lumberjacks.
July 24: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 legion baseball team’s season came to an end at the hands of a future professional football player as Ladysmith’s Jim Leonhard stymied Post 77 on the mound in a 5-3 final at the Class AA regional tournament in Menomonie. Leonhard, a future NFL safety and current defensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin, struck out 10 in seven innings while allowing three earned runs to eliminate the team. Matt Bowe had two hits including a home run and Bobby Swoboda was 2-for-4 for Post 77.
30 Years Ago (1990)
July 18: Four runs in the first inning set the tone for the Chippewa Falls American Legion baseball team in a 10-5 victory over Marshfield. Todd Bresina threw all seven innings in the victory, striking out three. Kevin Hare drove in two with a single, and Todd Zwiefelhofer plated another run on a single in the opening inning.
July 21: McDonell quarterback Ben Gardow completed one of two passes for the North squad in the 14th annual Shrine all-star game. A telephoned bomb threat caused about 8,000 people to be evacuated from Titan Stadium in Oshkosh and ended the game three minutes early with the North winning over the South 9-3.
July 24: McDonell graduate Mike Lutz was named as the head coach of the Cameron boys basketball program. Lutz coached for two years at McDonell and nine at Weyerhaeuser prior to his hiring where he also was hired as a physical education teacher in the district.
