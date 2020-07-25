Looking Back (July 25-31): Future Wisconsin Golf Hall of Famer Walter wins Hallie Open in 1990

July 30: George Smith of Hopkins, Minn. captured the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Hallie Open at Hallie Golf Club by shooting a two-day score of 134, four strokes in front of the trio of Greg Murphy, Ben Walter and Leif Carlson for the top spot. Smith shot a 5-under 65 on the first day before coming back with a 69 and was one of just three golfers to break par on the second day after seven did so on day one.

30 Years Ago (1990)

July 25: A 2-1 victory for Pretzel’s over Falls Bowl combined with a 7-0 shutout win for Morrison’s/Bloomer Bowl over Geno’s Saloon forced a first-place tie atop the men’s fastpitch softball north division. Dan Steinmetz struck out 11 in the shutout for Morrison’s/Bloomer Bowl and Scott Bowe’s two-run single in the fifth helped the victors. Wayne Mewhorter’s base hit in the eighth inning to score Donne Andre was the difference for Pretzel’s in its tight win. Mark Wold allowed four hits as the winning pitcher.

July 26: Marla Okerglicki’s two home runs, two doubles and single led the way for Roustabout in a 18-9 women’s fastpitch softball victory over Bud Light. Shirley Brown had four singles and Julie Lingen, Peg Danovsky and Bev Foster added three hits apiece in the offensive outburst.