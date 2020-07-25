Looking Back (July 25-31): Future Wisconsin Golf Hall of Famer Walter wins Hallie Open in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
July 27: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team falls to Eau Claire 19-1 at the Class AAA state tournament hosted by Chippewa Falls at Casper Park. Post 77 won the regional championship prior to state in Eau Claire.
Five Years Ago (2015)
July 26: Kasey Gross started eighth but moved through the field to earn a Hornet feature victory at Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls. Danny Richards (Street Stock), Shane Halopka (Midwest Modified), George Richards (Pure Stock), Curt Myers (Super Stock) and Jay Richards (Modified) also earned feature victories.
July 29: The Tilden Tigers defeated the Eau Claire Bears and Whitehall Wolves topped Osseo to advance to the Chippewa River Baseball League title game, meeting for the second time in five years.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
July 25: The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks wrapped up the CRBL North Division championship with a 14-3 victory over Beef River in Strum. Chippewa Falls scored five runs in the first two innings before adding six runs in the eighth inning. Tyler Gray struck out 10 batters in eight innings for the win on the mound while Kurt Roubal was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
July 28: More than 800 baseball and softball players took part in the 36th annual Hallie Youth Days youth baseball and softball tournaments at Hallie Park. Five divisions in both baseball and softball competed over five days in the annual event.
20 Years Ago (2000)
July 26: The Chippewa Falls 13-year-old All-Stars had 14 hits in a 10-0 victory over Holmen to earn a tournament victory at the Chippewa Falls Invitational recently. Matt Johnson doubled twice and single while Ben Sivertson added three hits for the victors in the title game. Sivertson also allowed two hits and a walk on the mound. Early in the tournament Chippewa Falls defeated Seymour 9-6, Eagan, Minn. 9-5 and Hudson 17-1.
July 27: Darrin Hazelton’s bases loaded walk in the ninth inning was the difference for Burly’s in a 3-2 win over Albertville in men’s fastpitch softball action at Murphy Field. Josh Carlson had a pair of hits for the winners while Leon Kane allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five for the win. Joe Cynor, Curt Harings and Rob Krumenauer each doubled for Albertville.
July 30: The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Tilden Tigers each won season finales to force a one-game playoff for the CRBL’s North Division championship. The Lumberjacks bested Augusta 5-2 as Andy Buck retired 21 of the final 24 batters he faced including 14 in a row at one point. Tilden edged Bloomer 8-7 as Matt Eakin blasted a three-run home run in the eighth inning as a part of a three-hit day for the Tigers.
July 30: George Smith of Hopkins, Minn. captured the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Hallie Open at Hallie Golf Club by shooting a two-day score of 134, four strokes in front of the trio of Greg Murphy, Ben Walter and Leif Carlson for the top spot. Smith shot a 5-under 65 on the first day before coming back with a 69 and was one of just three golfers to break par on the second day after seven did so on day one.
30 Years Ago (1990)
July 25: A 2-1 victory for Pretzel’s over Falls Bowl combined with a 7-0 shutout win for Morrison’s/Bloomer Bowl over Geno’s Saloon forced a first-place tie atop the men’s fastpitch softball north division. Dan Steinmetz struck out 11 in the shutout for Morrison’s/Bloomer Bowl and Scott Bowe’s two-run single in the fifth helped the victors. Wayne Mewhorter’s base hit in the eighth inning to score Donne Andre was the difference for Pretzel’s in its tight win. Mark Wold allowed four hits as the winning pitcher.
July 26: Marla Okerglicki’s two home runs, two doubles and single led the way for Roustabout in a 18-9 women’s fastpitch softball victory over Bud Light. Shirley Brown had four singles and Julie Lingen, Peg Danovsky and Bev Foster added three hits apiece in the offensive outburst.
July 29: 19-year-old Ben Walter won for the first time on the CVGA circuit by taking the Hallie Open. The Menomonie native shot a 137 over the two-day tournament and capped his performance with a birdie to win the 50th Hallie Open by three strokes. Ray Lohman and Brad Mills each finished three shots back at 140 to tie for second place.
July 31: The Chippewa Falls American Legion baseball team fell to Wisconsin Rapids twice to be eliminated from postseason regional competition in Wisconsin Rapids, falling by scores of 13-0 in seven innings and 4-0.
