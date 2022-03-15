Men's College Basketball: How Chippewa Falls native Ben Retzlaff has helped first-year Marquette coach Shaka Smart's plan to change the culture with the Golden Eagles

The world of college basketball moves fast.

Chippewa Falls native Ben Retzlaff can attest to that.

The McDonell graduate has made an impact in his first season as a part of the Marquette University men's basketball program, where he is the digital graphics coordinator under first-year coach Shaka Smart. The NCAA Tournament-bound Golden Eagles will face off against the University of North Carolina on Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the tournament, and Retzlaff has played a part in helping Smart and the staff have a successful Year 1 together.

Retzlaff joined the program last fall, and his position covers a wide variety of tasks — including creating graphics for recruiting, internal messaging and social media, as well as acting as a liaison for the men's basketball program with the marketing and communication departments.

“It’s really simple," Retzlaff said of his position. "It’s a creative resource for coach Smart and the staff to help convey his culture in a digital way.”

Retzlaff spent last season as a graduate manager and director of creative and branding for the men's basketball program at Louisiana Tech under coach Eric Konkol. The Bulldogs finished 24-8 and captured the Conference USA Western Division Championship in Retzlaff's lone season with the team, which finished third in the NIT. As the 2021-22 season approached, Retzlaff was excited to begin his second season on Konkol's staff. But Retzlaff started to get interest from other programs for various roles, and through Konkol's friendship with Marquette assistant coach Neill Berry, the McDonell grad got on the radar with another Wisconsin native — Smart — as he took over the Golden Eagles.

College Men's Basketball: Retzlaff enjoys 'fun run' in first season as graduate manager with Louisiana Tech Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Ben Retzlaff just finished up his first season as a graduate manager for the Louisiana Tech University men's basketball team. The Bulldogs finished 24-8 overall and were third in the National Invitational Tournament as Retzlaff and the rest of the staff are already turning their attention to the 2021-22 season.

The two talked, and Smart followed up to let Retzlaff know he wanted to bring him aboard. And while Konkol knew that meant he would lose one of his staff members, the Louisiana Tech head coach insisted Retzlaff take the opportunity.

“They liked me enough that they created another position because they wanted a creative resource right on the staff," Retzlaff said.

Retzlaff said his role has expanded since joining the Golden Eagles, and creating digital materials for recruiting and other efforts are roughly "40 to 50 percent" of what he does now. His responsibilities have expanded to include working with Smart with public relations or communications matters as well as other endeavors such as aesthetics for home games at Fiserv Forum. Smart and his high-pressure form of defense value deflections, so Retzlaff worked to help create an in-game sponsorship opportunity with local restaurant Qdoba for when the team has at least 32 deflections in a game.

“You think it’s so far apart, but all of athletics is so closely confined and we’re trying to unify it to help better convey his messaging," Retzlaff said.

Prior to moving down south, Retzlaff started his coaching career as an assistant at UW-Eau Claire under Matt Siverling from 2017-20. As a player Retzlaff, put together an accomplished career with the Macks, leading McDonell to the 2016 Division 5 state championship and earning Chippewa County Player of the Year in the process. He played one year at St. Norbert College for legendary coach Gary Grzesk before moving into a coaching position.

The Madison native Smart took over the Marquette program from Steve Wojciechowski this season after successful stops coaching at Virginia Commonwealth and Texas. Smart led VCU to the Final Four in 2011 and logged a 163-56 record in six seasons before moving to Austin to take over the Longhorns, where he posted a 109-86 record, three trips to the NCAA Tournament and an NIT Championship in 2019.

“He’s so much of a teacher," Retzlaff said of Smart. "He’s extremely experienced Xs and Os wise, but he’s got an extreme gift to be able to teach, to motivate and to get a group of young men to come together and compete.”

Marquette went 19-12 during the regular season, finishing fifth in the Big East Conference regular season standings. The Golden Eagles are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 as a group of incoming recruits, transfers and veterans have bonded together in a winning group in Smart's first season.

The ninth-seeded Golden Eagles meet the eighth-seeded Tar Heels (24-9) on Thursday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas — close to where Retzlaff was during last year's NIT.

“You hope and you think I’m going to work hard and I want to keep this no question, but you also just have an appreciation knowing that with the way college coaching it’s never really forever," Retzlaff said of his position. "The lucky ones get to have it forever. I’m absolutely ecstatic to be here. It’s a great group to work for. I love working for Shaka. I’m definitely, definitely happy where I’m at but also take an approach of learning and gathering.”

Retzlaff keeps learning and gathering as he continues down a path with the sport he loves. Ultimately, he doesn't know where that path will lead, but he's excited to continue with it.

And he knows that spending time under the learning trees of the likes of Smart, Konkol, Siverling and Grzesk will have him well prepared for wherever the journey goes.

“It’s really cool because I feel like I’m in a spot that’s really utilizing my talents, and I think there’s no clear path on what it takes to become a head coach," Retzlaff said. "At the Division I level that’s probably something I’m not super interested in but just to say one day being in the WIAC, if you’re in the circle within that circle of coaches anything can happen – whether you’re doing video or you’re doing graphics or you’re actually on the floor coaching.

"If you surround yourself with extremely successful people, you’re going to put yourself in a position to have some success yourself.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.