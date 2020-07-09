Men's College Basketball: McDonell grad Retzlaff joining Louisiana Tech staff as graduate assistant

“Obviously like much of the world everything is in flux right now and everything is day to day,” Retzlaff said. “To be honest, it’s as simple as that. I’m coming in and I’m trying to learn but also get through the day and take it one day at a time and even Coach Konkol’s like that. We don’t know. We can’t plan a week or two weeks out now. You can kind of hope and think about what you’d like to do but unfortunately with coronavirus things changed so rapidly and long term what the season’s going to look like – is it going to be delayed? Is it only going to be a partial season? Are we even going to have one?

“Yes it’s a lot of new for me—coming in and adjusting to living here and adjusting to a new job – but it’s also new for the entire staff with all these new coronavirus protocols.”

Another aspect of the job that excites Retzlaff are the possibilities. People that have held his position previously have gone onto a wide variety of jobs afterwards — positions both in and out of sports.

But for now he’s focused on settling in and doing all he can to help the Bulldogs in any way possible.