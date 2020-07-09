Men's College Basketball: McDonell grad Retzlaff joining Louisiana Tech staff as graduate assistant

Ben Retzlaff has spent the last several years crisscrossing the country with the game of basketball.
And now it has led him to a special opportunity.
The McDonell graduate and 2016 Chippewa County Player of the Year has been hired as a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball program at Louisiana Tech University, a Division I school in Ruston, Louisiana. The Bulldogs are coached by Eric Konkol and play in Conference USA.
Retzlaff’s duties as a graduate assistant will include helping with individual player workouts, creating recruiting materials for coaches to use, helping coordinate video and scouting and other administrative and support staff roles for the program.
“It’s basketball, but there’s other aspects than just the Xs and Os portion that you can bring to the table and that helped to get my foot in the door here,” Retzlaff said.
Retzlaff graduated from UW-Eau Claire this spring with his degree while also serving on the staff for the Blugolds and coach Matt Siverling for the last three years. Prior to that Retzlaff played a season at St. Norbert College following a high school career where he helped lead McDonell to a Division 5 state championship in 2016.
When he wasn’t helping the Blugolds, Retzlaff traveled around the country helping out at basketball camps, getting his name out and building relationships. That hard work along with Konkol’s familiarity with Siverling and Blugolds helped open a door with Louisiana Tech. Konkol, a native of Amherst, started his playing career in college at UW-Platteville playing for Bo Ryan before moving on to UW-Eau Claire where he was a part of the program’s Division III national finalist squad under coach Terry Gibbons.
Following his playing career Konkol worked his way up through the coaching ranks before taking over the Louisiana Tech job in 2015. Since then the 43-year-old Konkel has a 102-56 record with at least 19 wins in four of his five seasons with the Bulldogs.
“He’s as good as it gets and I’m excited to be here and learn all aspects from the business because especially at this level, there’s so many moving parts,” Retzlaff said of Konkel.
Assistant coach Duffy Conroy also has ties to the state of Wisconsin and with other coaches connected to the Midwest.
Retzlaff said he was fortunate to work with many great coaches while being involved with basketball, from his high school days at McDonell playing for Archie Sherbinow to St. Norbert’s Gary Grzesk and Siverling at UW-Eau Claire. Before he made the move to Louisiana, he wanted to make sure it was with a staff he’d be comfortable around. He quickly got his answer.
College basketball: Former McDonell coach Sherbinow and player Retzlaff share floor again — as coaches on opposing teams
Nearly three years ago Archie Sherbinow, Ben Retzlaff and the McDonell boys basketball team …
“I wanted to make sure before I came down, are these good people and they are and one of the nicest staffs around. That’s been nice and the familiarity with it has been cool,” Retzlaff said. “We’re in the Deep South in this program but the majority of this staff is from Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin. That’s kind of a cool aspect of it as well.”
Retzlaff settled into Ruston last weekend and has spent his first week on the job getting up to speed, something that has been a unique challenge due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously like much of the world everything is in flux right now and everything is day to day,” Retzlaff said. “To be honest, it’s as simple as that. I’m coming in and I’m trying to learn but also get through the day and take it one day at a time and even Coach Konkol’s like that. We don’t know. We can’t plan a week or two weeks out now. You can kind of hope and think about what you’d like to do but unfortunately with coronavirus things changed so rapidly and long term what the season’s going to look like – is it going to be delayed? Is it only going to be a partial season? Are we even going to have one?
“Yes it’s a lot of new for me—coming in and adjusting to living here and adjusting to a new job – but it’s also new for the entire staff with all these new coronavirus protocols.”
Another aspect of the job that excites Retzlaff are the possibilities. People that have held his position previously have gone onto a wide variety of jobs afterwards — positions both in and out of sports.
But for now he’s focused on settling in and doing all he can to help the Bulldogs in any way possible.
“I’m just really fortunate for my family to help create this opportunity and support me in my undergrad and obviously all the coaches I’ve worked for and worked with,” Retzlaff said. “I think in a way it’s funny because it’s so prevalent in coaching about connections and relationships and I think in a way it’s just a microcosm of life overall because I feel like you can’t get anywhere in this world without the help of other people and it’s kind of that collaborative approach of improving. Yeah there’s some pioneers out there that can pave their own way to success but I’ve learned most of the good things that have happened to me so far in this life, a big part of it is because of the other people that I’m around.
“I’m just really fortunate and I’m excited. Who knows where this is going to go but I’m going to work hard and take it a day a time, whether it’s the virus or beyond that.”
McDonell boys basketball vs Burlington Catholic Central 3-19-16
