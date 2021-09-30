Men's College Hockey: Chippewa Valley natives Stange, Urdahl and Laatsch return with University of Wisconsin for scrimmage

Sunday will be a homecoming of sorts for three Chippewa Valley college hockey standouts.

Daniel Laatsch, Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl will make their return to a familiar place as members of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as the Badgers square off with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in a scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Laatsch is an Altoona native, while Stange and Urdahl are from Eau Claire. But all three are plenty familiar with the arena and are looking forward to being back close to home.

Stange is a sophomore forward with the Badgers, while Laatsch and Urdahl are beginning their freshman seasons.

“Any time you’re in the Chippewa Valley, it’s kind of a little bit of a calming feeling to go home," Stange said. "But to be able to combine that with the opportunity to have my first college game in front of any significant amount of fans is what’s most exciting to me.”

Chippewa Falls hockey fans are familiar with Stange from his stellar play on the ice and diamond with Eau Claire North. Stange scored 31 points and added 36 assists in the 2018-19 season with the Huskies as he and Urdahl led the program to Eau Claire North's first trip to state since 2006. Stange moved onto the United States Hockey League for the 2019-20 season, and he was fifth in the league with 26 goals with 45 total points in 48 games between Sioux City and Sioux Falls, which earned him third team All-USHL honors.

Stange registered six goals and one assist in 29 games for the Badgers last season as Wisconsin finished 20-10-1, winning the Big Ten Conference title before falling in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to Omaha. As a youngster, Stange vividly remembers when Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire hosted the Wisconsin scrimmage in 2013 and is excited to see today's youngsters hopefully get to experience such an event in their own backyard.

“I remember going to that and just being in awe of the level," Stange said. "To be able to play at that level now and be able to show other kids this level is something that will be pretty exciting.”

Former teammates with the Huskies now reunited with the Badgers, Urdahl is starting his first season in red and white after spending two seasons in the USHL. Urdahl had 46 goals and 27 assists during the 2018-19 season with Eau Claire North before moving onto the USHL where he spent two seasons with the Lincoln Stars and Des Moines Buccaneers. The forward scored 22 goals and had 36 total points in 48 games in 2020-21 with the Stars and Buccaneers and was an alternate captain with Lincoln.

Stange and Urdahl were on the blue and white side of several high profile matchups at Chippewa Ice Arena during their high school days with the Chi-Hi Cardinals, and the freshman is looking forward to returning to the site of those battles.

“Playing in that building North/Chippewa, they were always really good games, intense and a lot of fun to play," Urdahl said. "A lot of good memories in that building.”

Laatsch actually played in the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association for several seasons as a youngster, squaring off with Stange and Urdahl when they played for Eau Claire. Laatsch is coming off a stint in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers, and in 2020-21 he scored twice and assisted on 17 goals in 51 games. He also played on the international stage in the Five Nations Tournaments and on the U.S. Under-17 team.

Tickets for Sunday's scrimmage sold out in less than 20 minutes and were even limited for the players on the teams. The Laatsch family was able to find a fair amount of seats and will have a strong contingent for the contest.

“It’ll be cool to be back and have a bunch of family and friends there," Laatsch said.

Both Stange and Laatsch have already drawn professional interest, with Stange being drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and Laatsch being taken earlier this year in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sunday's scrimmage brings together two powerhouse programs with the Badgers and Bulldogs. Minnesota-Duluth was ranked sixth in the first USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll of the season, while the Badgers were ranked 11th. Duluth won the NCAA Division I championship in 2018 and 2019 before advancing to the Frozen Four last season before falling to eventual champion Massachusetts in overtime 3-2.

The scrimmage will represent a strong tuneup for both teams before they start the regular season a week later.

“They’re obviously an extremely good team," Urdahl said of Minnesota-Duluth. "They’ve won a couple national championships in the past few years, so getting my first college game against them is about as tough as you can get really. I know they’re a fast, physical team. It’s going to be a challenge for all of us but especially for me and the rest of the freshman. Getting off against those guys will be tough, but I think it’ll be really good for us.”

Both Urdahl and Laatsch are excited for their first taste of college hockey and know Sunday's scrimmage with the Bulldogs will be a great, but challenging, first welcome to the Division I college level. Stange said the team has been able to work together much more in the offseason compared to last year. The Badgers had their 2020-21 season end earlier than expected after being upset as a No. 1 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin has many key players to replace, including Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield, now with the Montreal Canadians.

The Badgers and Bulldogs will start their respective season journeys on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

And for three local products, they get the chance to start that journey in front of their home fans.

“It shows how excited fans are for this level of hockey to be showcased so close to home and for all those kids that are going to be able to go watch and see this level of hockey, I think it’ll be exciting for them," Stange said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.