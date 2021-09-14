Men's College Hockey: University of Wisconsin, University of Minnesota-Duluth meet for exhibition Oct. 3 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena

Chippewa Falls will be the home for a men's college hockey exhibition of powerhouse teams on Sunday, Oct. 3 as the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota-Duluth squads meet at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The event was officially announced Tuesday morning. The exhibition will take place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3 and tickets will be available from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena for $10. Additionally, tickets can also be purchased online at ChippewaHockey.org beginning Thursday.
All proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund, a fund that helps local kids play hockey.
"It's a fun that we use to use the association, to support all kids — that whether they can afford to or not — to play hockey," Chippewa Youth Hockey Association president Bob Normand said of the fund. "It's a big deal for us."
Normand said he expects tickets to sell quickly for the event.
The scrimmage will feature a mix of scrimmaging, special teams and other potential drills.
Recent the NCAA passed a one-year waiver allowing NCAA opponents to play in non-countable games and with the new ruling, the Badgers and Bulldogs have agreed to meet in Chippewa Falls at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, an arena located approximately halfway between Madison and Duluth. Normand was told originally Stevens Point was considered as a exhibition location, but a more central location between the two cities was sought. Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire were considered before Chippewa Falls was selected.
The meeting will be the first time the two programs have met since October 2019.
The scrimmage would come one week before each team is scheduled to start the regular season as the Badgers are set to host Michigan Tech on Oct. 8 and 9 and the Bulldogs are slated to face Bemidji State University on Oct. 8 and 9.
Wisconsin's roster features several local players including Altoona defenseman Daniel Laatsch and Eau Claire forwards Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl.
"Hopefully people will come out and enjoy it," Normand said of the exhibition.
The Badgers and Bulldogs ended last season ranked fourth and ninth, respectively, in the final Division I poll of the season.
Both teams advanced to the NCAA Division I tournament a season ago. The Bulldogs (15-11-2) advanced to the Frozen Four semifinals before falling in overtime to the University of Massachusetts 3-2 and the Badgers (20-10-1) were defeated in the opening round by Bemidji State 6-3.
The teams also are scheduled to meet in a non-conference series in Duluth during the 2022-23 season.