Men's College Hockey: University of Wisconsin, University of Minnesota-Duluth meet for exhibition Oct. 3 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena

Chippewa Falls will be the home for a men's college hockey exhibition of powerhouse teams on Sunday, Oct. 3 as the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota-Duluth squads meet at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The event was officially announced Tuesday morning. The exhibition will take place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3 and tickets will be available from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena for $10. Additionally, tickets can also be purchased online at ChippewaHockey.org beginning Thursday.

All proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund, a fund that helps local kids play hockey.

"It's a fun that we use to use the association, to support all kids — that whether they can afford to or not — to play hockey," Chippewa Youth Hockey Association president Bob Normand said of the fund. "It's a big deal for us."

Normand said he expects tickets to sell quickly for the event.

The scrimmage will feature a mix of scrimmaging, special teams and other potential drills.