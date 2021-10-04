Men's College Hockey: Wisconsin/Minnesota-Duluth scrimmage raises more than $19,000 for Chippewa Youth Hockey Association

The Chippewa Youth Hockey Association raised more than $19,000 from Sunday's men's college hockey scrimmage between the Wisconsin Badgers and University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

In total the event raised $19,112 for the CYHA's Ice Endowment Fund and was attended by 1,122 tickets, not counting players or staff from either team. In total the association sold 1,240 tickets for the event including 917 that were made available in a public sale last month and sold out within 17 minutes.