 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Men's College Hockey

Men's College Hockey: Wisconsin/Minnesota-Duluth scrimmage raises more than $19,000 for Chippewa Youth Hockey Association

University of Wisconsin vs University of Minnesota-Duluth men's hockey scrimmage 10-3-21

Wisconsin's Dominick Mersch (25) and Minnesota-Duluth's Jesse Jacques (18) await a faceoff on Sunday in Chippewa Falls.

 BRANDON BERG

The Chippewa Youth Hockey Association raised more than $19,000 from Sunday's men's college hockey scrimmage between the Wisconsin Badgers and University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

In total the event raised $19,112 for the CYHA's Ice Endowment Fund and was attended by 1,122 tickets, not counting players or staff from either team. In total the association sold 1,240 tickets for the event including 917 that were made available in a public sale last month and sold out within 17 minutes.

Minnesota-Duluth defeated Wisconsin 4-2 in the Sunday afternoon exhibition for both teams as the Badgers and Bulldogs prepare to start their seasons later this week.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News