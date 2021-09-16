Men's College Hockey: Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth scrimmage sells out

The Oct. 3 scrimmage between the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota-Duluth at Chippewa Area Ice Arena has sold out of its allotted tickets for the event.

Chippewa Youth Hockey Association president Bob Normand said the event has sold all 918 tickets for the event in 17 minutes, according to the Wisconsin State Journal's Todd Milewski. Sales were limited to six per person and went on sale beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the arena.

Normand previously said to The Chippewa Herald he expected the tickets to sell quickly. All proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund, a fund that helps local kids play hockey.

The scrimmage will feature a mix of scrimmaging, special teams and other potential drills. Recently the NCAA passed a one-year waiver allowing NCAA opponents to play in non-countable games and with the new ruling, the Badgers and Bulldogs have agreed to meet in Chippewa Falls at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, an arena located approximately halfway between Madison and Duluth. Normand was told originally Stevens Point was considered as a exhibition location, but a more central location between the two cities was sought. Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire were considered before Chippewa Falls was selected.