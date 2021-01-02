MLB: Chippewa Falls native Cody ready to build on successful first season with Texas Rangers

“I had no idea how likely it would be because of 2020 as a whole and how unpredictable this year has been, but to be honest, I didn’t think it was that likely,” Cody said in an email. “But fortunately, things just lined up for me and I was given an amazing opportunity.”

Then on Aug. 20, Cody got the call. While traveling with the team on its “taxi squad” with the Rangers in San Diego for a series with the Padres, Cody was heading to the diamond for his normal throwing regimen when manager Chris Woodward approached him with the good news. He only had to wait a day before making his debut and wasted no time making a name for himself by striking out the side in his first big league appearance against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 21.

Cody made three scoreless relief appearances before moving into the rotation in September. He picked up his first big league win on Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, striking out five while allowing one run in five innings. For the season, Cody went 1-1 with a 1.59 earned run average in 22.2 innings pitched.

Cody was named the Rangers September Player of the Month by the writers and broadcasters who cover the team, the first rookie to earn the award since 2009.