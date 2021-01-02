MLB: Chippewa Falls native Cody ready to build on successful first season with Texas Rangers

The year 2020 was a challenging one for many people.
But it also was rewarding for others.
Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Kyle Cody realized a dream when he was called up to the majors by the Texas Rangers in August, and once he arrived, the pitcher quickly showed the organization he had all the tools necessary to excel in the big leagues.
Now as he enters the new year, Cody is focused on building off a great first impression.
The call
Kyle Cody’s road to the big leagues hit a speed bump in 2018 when the 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery, shutting him down after reaching High-A Down East in 2017. He pushed his way back in rehab, receiving plenty of support and encouragement from his family and friends as well as veteran pitcher Edinson Volquez, a former all-star and World Series champion who himself was rehabbing an injury.
Cody missed all of the 2019 season but was added to the Rangers’ 40-man roster at the end of the season, protecting him from the Rule 5 draft and giving Cody added confidence the organization believed in him. The 2020 minor league season was wiped out amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but once the MLB season was set to get underway Cody was added to the team’s 60-man player pool, allowing him to work out at its alternate site and be eligible to get called up to the big league team.
“I had no idea how likely it would be because of 2020 as a whole and how unpredictable this year has been, but to be honest, I didn’t think it was that likely,” Cody said in an email. “But fortunately, things just lined up for me and I was given an amazing opportunity.”
Then on Aug. 20, Cody got the call. While traveling with the team on its “taxi squad” with the Rangers in San Diego for a series with the Padres, Cody was heading to the diamond for his normal throwing regimen when manager Chris Woodward approached him with the good news. He only had to wait a day before making his debut and wasted no time making a name for himself by striking out the side in his first big league appearance against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 21.
Cody made three scoreless relief appearances before moving into the rotation in September. He picked up his first big league win on Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, striking out five while allowing one run in five innings. For the season, Cody went 1-1 with a 1.59 earned run average in 22.2 innings pitched.
Cody was named the Rangers September Player of the Month by the writers and broadcasters who cover the team, the first rookie to earn the award since 2009.
“The biggest thing that stuck out to me during my first season in the major leagues was just the surreal moments and opportunities that came my way,” Cody said. “It doesn’t feel like I’m chasing my dreams because every day is so much fun, and it never feels like a ‘job.’ In the moment, it’s hard to understand the level of competition that you’re playing at but looking back now it’s pretty amazing to see that accomplishment and see the true value of how incredible it is to say, ‘I pitched in the major leagues.’
“Other things that stood out to me are some of the big names and high-level competitors that I went up against and played with. When you’re younger you get to admire these guys at games and on the television, yet when you’re sitting there next to them and building a friendship both on and off the field, it’s an amazing feeling to become friends with some of the guys you looked up to and admired for so long.”
Help along the way
Cody is grateful for the help and support of his family and friends throughout his career, but he has also received plenty of encouragement and advice from his fellow big leaguers.
Volquez served as a positive voice during Cody’s Tommy John rehabilitation, and once Cody reached the big leagues two-time all-star third baseman Todd Frazier helped Cody feel comfortable in the new surroundings.
“One of the main guys that stood out to me was Todd Frazier,” Cody said. “Being a natural leader and a positive guy, he made me, as a rookie, feel very comfortable and welcomed to the team. I remember after my debut he approached me and said, ‘That’s a pretty awesome debut. That’s something you’re always going to look back at and smile about.’
“Advice like that encourages you to always cherish every moment that you have because at any point in time it can be taken away from you.”
Cody also had the opportunity to pick the brains of a pair of veteran big leaguers for advice to help him on the mound.
“On a more gameplay note, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn offered really great advice from their careers and experience over the years,” Cody said. “As I transitioned out of the bullpen and into the dugout with the other starters in the rotation, I got to learn some technical advice about personal performance, and it painted a picture for me regarding what it takes to be successful. Like I said, these are guys who I look up to and wish to follow in the footsteps of, so to get to learn from them one-on-one is a once in a lifetime learning opportunity.”
Cody did not allow more than one earned run in any of his five starts or eight total appearances, building up his pitch counts throughout the month. The 26-year-old pitched primarily as a starter in college at the University of Kentucky and in his first three minor league seasons.
“The more starts I got, the more comfortable I felt and by the end of the year, I was pretty comfortable in my routine,” Cody said. “I don’t think you’re supposed to feel comfortable right away because of how big of a jump it is from the minor leagues to the major leagues. It takes a while to get comfortable in all areas of this lifestyle, and to me, the best way to ease yourself into it is by continuing to work hard, proving myself, and do my best in showing that I deserve to be there.”
The future
For Cody, 2020 won’t just be remembered as the year he made his big league debut.
It will also be remembered for when he asked his now fiance Courtney to marry him.
Cody had planned a weekend getaway for Courtney’s birthday to Sedona, Ariz., a place they both love to hike and where they took one of their first dates. The couple stopped to take a picture during the hike and Courtney had turned away to set up the camera. When she turned around Kyle had dropped to one knee to ask the question, one she happily answered with a yes.
Now Cody enters 2021 healthy and eager to see what the next season brings. He’s hopeful friends, family and fans will be able to see him pitch in person after COVID-19 restrictions denied them of that opportunity last season.
And while he doesn’t know what his exact role will be with Texas, he does know the organization has confidence in his ability.
“The Rangers have not confirmed a position or role for me in 2021. Essentially, I need to come in and compete and work hard for a spot,” Cody said. “But they see me as a guy who can definitely get the job done, have a role on the team, and build my innings up.”