MLB: Chippewa Falls native Cody strikes out the side in his debut with Texas Rangers

Kyle Cody made the most of his first Major League Baseball appearance on the mound.

The Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Texas Rangers in his big league debut on Friday evening against the Seattle Martiners at Safeco Field.

Cody threw 13 pitches (eight for strikes) and touched 96 miles per hour with his fastball.

Cody struck out Mariners right fielder Braden Bishop looking to start the inning before setting down catcher Joseph Odom looking as well and concluded his inning by striking out JP Crawford swinging.

Seattle defeated Texas 7-4 in the contest.

Cody was called up by the Rangers on Thursday prior to their game in San Diego against the Padres but didn't play. Prior to that the 6-foot-7 righty had been working out at the team's alternate training site since being added to that roster last month.

A 2012 graduate from McDonell High School, Cody pitched at the University of Kentucky and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 and Minnesota Twins in 2015, but did not sign before signing with the Rangers after being selected in the sixth round with the 189th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Cody posted an 11-11 record and 3.23 earned run average across 178.1 innings pitched in the minor leagues from 2016-2018 between various Class-A and rookie league teams in the Rangers organization. He returned to the mound after missing most of 2018 and all of 2019 with a damaged UCL in his arm.

