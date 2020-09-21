MLB: Cody carrying earned run average under two into final start of season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Cody is making the most of his first opportunity in the major leagues.

The McDonell grad and Chippewa Falls native picked up his first in the majors on Sunday as he tossed five strong innings as the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 in Anaheim, Calif.

Cody struck out five and walked none while scattering three hits and one earned run across five frames in his longest big league appearance to date. The 6-foot-7 righty now has a 1.53 earned run average in 17.2 innings with the Rangers, including four starts.

"Obviously Cody was lights out," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said to the media after Sunday's game. "Shoot, I could've kept him in there probably for another couple innings. We just didn't want to risk it at all. He hasn't up that many times all year obviously and he hasn't pitched in a couple years so we were going to cap him at five (innings). He had enough pitches to probably go another couple innings.

"Great outing by him. Complete control. (He) used his breaking ball in the strike zone like we talked about, the command of his fastball was fantastic. Overall a great job by him."