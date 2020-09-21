 Skip to main content
MLB: Cody carrying earned run average under two into final start of season
featured
MLB | Texas Rangers

MLB: Cody carrying earned run average under two into final start of season

Rangers Astros Baseball

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Cody, left, throws to Houston Astros' George Springer during the first inning of a game on Sept. 15 in Houston.

 Associated Press

Kyle Cody is making the most of his first opportunity in the major leagues.

The McDonell grad and Chippewa Falls native picked up his first in the majors on Sunday as he tossed five strong innings as the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 in Anaheim, Calif.

Cody struck out five and walked none while scattering three hits and one earned run across five frames in his longest big league appearance to date. The 6-foot-7 righty now has a 1.53 earned run average in 17.2 innings with the Rangers, including four starts.

"Obviously Cody was lights out," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said to the media after Sunday's game. "Shoot, I could've kept him in there probably for another couple innings. We just didn't want to risk it at all. He hasn't up that many times all year obviously and he hasn't pitched in a couple years so we were going to cap him at five (innings). He had enough pitches to probably go another couple innings.

"Great outing by him. Complete control. (He) used his breaking ball in the strike zone like we talked about, the command of his fastball was fantastic. Overall a great job by him."

Cody is in his first full season back on the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. He was called up last month and made three scoreless appearances out of the bullpen in August before being moved into the starting rotation. The Rangers enter Monday's contest against the Angels with a 19-34 overall record and Cody is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Friday against the Houston Astros.

Cody made his first big league start on Sept. 4 in Seattle against the Mariners and has allowed one run per appearance in each of his four starts. The 2012 McDonell graduate wasn't the only Rangers player to earn a first on Sunday as catcher Sam Huff hit his first big league home run.

Tags

