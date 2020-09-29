MLB: Cody named Texas Rangers Player of the Month for September

Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Kyle Cody has been named the Texas Rangers Player of the Month for September by the writers and broadcasters who cover the club.

Cody had a 1-1 record with a 1.96 earned run average in five starts during September and was the first rookie to win a monthly award since pitcher Tommy Hunter in July 2009.

The award helps cap an impressive first taste of the big leagues for Cody, a 2012 McDonell graduate. Overall Cody had a 1-1 record and 1.59 ERA in 22.2 innings across eight appearances (five starts) with the Rangers after being called up on Aug. 20.

Cody made three relief appearances in August before being moved into the starting rotation with his first start coming against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 4 where he allowed one unearned run in three innings pitched.

Cody went on to earn his first big league victory on Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed one earned run in five innings with five strikeouts.

