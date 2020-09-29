 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB: Cody named Texas Rangers Player of the Month for September
top story
MLB | Texas Rangers

MLB: Cody named Texas Rangers Player of the Month for September

{{featured_button_text}}
Rangers Astros Baseball

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Cody, left, throws to the Houston Astros' George Springer during the first inning of a game on Sept. 15 in Houston.

 Associated Press

Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Kyle Cody has been named the Texas Rangers Player of the Month for September by the writers and broadcasters who cover the club.

Cody had a 1-1 record with a 1.96 earned run average in five starts during September and was the first rookie to win a monthly award since pitcher Tommy Hunter in July 2009.

The award helps cap an impressive first taste of the big leagues for Cody, a 2012 McDonell graduate. Overall Cody had a 1-1 record and 1.59 ERA in 22.2 innings across eight appearances (five starts) with the Rangers after being called up on Aug. 20.

Cody made three relief appearances in August before being moved into the starting rotation with his first start coming against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 4 where he allowed one unearned run in three innings pitched.

Cody went on to earn his first big league victory on Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Angels when he allowed one earned run in five innings with five strikeouts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer girls basketball 12-5-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News