MLB: Cody scheduled for first start with Texas Rangers on Saturday in Seattle

Kyle Cody's first three appearances with the Texas Rangers have come out of the bullpen.

But the next trip to the mound for the Chippewa Falls native will come in the starting rotation as the McDonell graduate will be starting on Saturday for the Rangers against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle at 8 p.m.

The team made the announcement Monday as Cody moves into the rotation for Mike Minor after the veteran left-handed pitcher was traded to the Oakland Athletics prior to the trade deadline. The 26-year-old pitcher most recently pitched last Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Cody has thrown 4.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his first three appearances with six strikeouts, three walks and one hit allowed. He struck out the side in his major league debut against the Mariners on Aug. 21 before another scoreless inning against the Athletics on Aug. 26.

A starter in the minor leagues prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018, Cody threw 39 pitches in his most recent outing. He posted a combined 9-6 record and 2.64 earned run average in the minor leagues in 2017 with Class-A Hickory and High-A Down East as a starter and had a 17-9 record with a 4.04 earned run average in 61 appearances (42 starts) with the University of Kentucky.

Cody earned the Gatorade Wisconsin Baseball Player of the Year after posting a 5-0 record and 0.94 earned run average and 94 strikeouts in 45 innings of work in his senior season at McDonell in 2012.

