MLB: Dominant debut behind him, Chippewa Falls native Cody eager to show Texas Rangers he's 'someone they can trust and who can be ready when their name is called'

Kyle Cody didn't want to think about it until it happened.
And for the Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate, last Thursday "it" happened when the 6-foot-7 pitcher was called up to the big leagues by the Texas Rangers. He made his debut one day later, striking out the side in his team's 7-4 loss at Seattle.
The road to the big leagues for Cody hit a significant speed bump 25 months ago when the righty underwent Tommy John surgery in his elbow.
But Cody kept working and earned the opportunity to show what he can do against the best baseball players in the world.
Getting the call
McDonell graduate Kyle Cody is heading for the show.
Cody's invitation to the majors came in an unusual way.
Traveling as a member of the Rangers' taxi squad while Texas started a 5-game road trip in San Diego, Cody headed to the diamond to get his normal throwing and stretching in when manager Chris Woodward approached him with some good news — he was getting promoted to the big leagues.
Cody previously traveled with the team during a road series in Colorado but didn't want to get ahead of himself. The three-player taxi squads were created for this year to give teams a chance to quickly make a roster move if needed.
Outfielder Willie Calhoun and infielder Elvis Andres were placed on the injured list, and Cody and infielder Yadiel Rivera were called up.
“It wasn’t your traditional way of hearing to get called up, but either way it was a really cool experience," Cody said.
Cody was hoping he'd get the chance to pitch right away, an opportunity to work through all the adrenaline and anxiety that can come with someone's first trip to the show.
He only had to wait a day before making his debut when he was called upon by Woodward in the bottom of the eighth of last Friday's game in Seattle against the Mariners as the Rangers trailed 7-4.
Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Kyle Cody struck out the side in his Major League Baseball debut on the mound for the Texas Rangers on Friday evening against the Seattle Mariners.
What goes through someone's mind as they are preparing to make their major league debut? For Cody, he wanted to show what he can do and he wanted to make sure he didn't trip on his jog out of the bullpen to the mound.
“I was just trying to do what I can. I just tried to play to my strengths, and I was just trying to do what my job is to the best of my ability," Cody said of his debut. "I didn’t want to come up there and have a bad outing and get sent down right away. I just wanted to show them that I’m capable of being up here and willing to hold whatever role on the team (is) available.”
Cody certainly held up his end of the deal, striking out the side on 13 pitches. His fastball averaged 96 miles per hour, according to FanGraphs, as he struck out leadoff hitter Braden Bishop and then Joseph Odom looking, each on fastballs hitting the outside edge.
The flame thrower finished the inning with a three-pitch strikeout of J.P. Crawford, getting the Mariners shortstop to chase a slider out of the zone to complete the dominant inning.
“I think it went just about as good as planned," Cody said. "If I could fix one thing I would try to not throw as many balls in the dirt for (catcher) Jose (Trevino). I feel like I roughed him up a little bit.”
Cody showed the stuff and the poise of someone who as recently as 2017 looked to be on the fast track to the big leagues after earning the organization's minor league pitcher of the year award with strong showings at Class-A Hickory and High-A Down East.
“The stuff is there. For him to come in and first big league outing, he looked pretty darn good right there," Woodward told reporters after Cody's debut. "Three punchouts. We slowed him down this year to try to make sure he stayed on track with his program he had going in regular spring training. But everything led us to believe he’s going to throw the ball over the plate, he’s got a slow heartbeat as you can see and he goes out there and competes and he’s got elite stuff.”
The chance to show his elite arsenal came almost 25 months to the day after Cody had major surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament in his arm.
Staying positive
Cody logged a 3.64 earned run average with 136 strikeouts in a combined 126 innings across two levels of the minors in 2017.
But further advancement in 2018 had to wait as Cody's start of the season was delayed by right elbow inflammation. He made a pair of rehab appearances for the Rangers' rookie league team and tossed five scoreless innings before undergoing Tommy John surgery on July 19, 2018.
Many pitchers are able to pick up where they left off after Tommy John surgery, but a complete comeback is hardly a guarantee.
The setback was tough, but Cody pointed to the support he received as a key factor in helping him on his journey up the comeback trail.
“I think first and foremost the support system that’s around me, from my parents to my girlfriend, all my friends and family sticking by my side, I think that first and foremost is the most important thing that keeps my spirits up and kept me positive through the whole process," Cody said.
19,816th player in MLB history: Kyle Cody— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 22, 2020
- 33rd round pick by PHI in '12, didn't sign, went to Kentucky (teammates w/ Evan White)
- 2nd round pick by MIN in '15, but went back for senior year
- 6th round pick by TEX in '16
- only 5 MiLB IP since '17; needed TJ in July '18 pic.twitter.com/ugwZ162dPH
Cody went to work, making slow but steady progress from the surgery. He admitted it could be frustrating seeing others making progress quicker but kept a positive attitude and received plenty of support from veteran pitcher Edinson Volquez, a former all-star and World Series champion with the Kansas City Royals in 2015, who took Cody under his wing as they both rehabbed from the same surgery together.
“He brightened my spirits in saying I have a lot of potential, and he always brought my spirits up," Cody said of Volquez. "He’s just a super positive guy. He’s got a very positive outlook on life, and he just tries to have fun playing baseball. He told me that’s the most important thing. If you’re not having fun while you’re doing it there’s no point in doing it and you’re probably not going to perform well anyways.”
Cody missed all of the 2019 season as he rehabilitated the injury but received a confidence booster entering last offseason when the Rangers added him to the team's 40-man roster, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft.
“I thought that was awesome," Cody said of being added to the 40-man roster. "I didn’t really have the best idea on what they were going to do leading up to that so I was a little so I was a little nervous I’d say and a little … I didn’t really know what their plan was and then getting the call that they added me to it, it was just really cool and it made me feel like they had a lot of trust in me and they believed in me.
"They knew how much work I put in in the rehab process to get back to where I wanted to be. It just gave me a lot of confidence that they had confidence in me.”
Cody threw live batting practice sessions during spring training and was set to make his return to the mound for a game before sports were halted in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the season had started as normal, Cody expected to in the starting rotation with Double-A Frisco but instead had to wait and was added to the team's 60-man player pool in July, meaning he was eligible to work out at the team's alternate training site and be called up to the big league team.
Cody knew he had a good opportunity to show what he could do and wanted to make the most of it.
“At the alternate site I just tried to show my capabilities and that I’m healthy and that I’m ready to go," Cody said. "I think they saw that from the beginning that I was healthy and I was ready, and I think that’s why the opportunity came so fast.”
The plus velocity and sharp breaking stuff he developed throughout his pitching career at McDonell, the University of Kentucky and in the minors leagues had returned, and Cody received the chance of a lifetime.
Continued support
Cody said the outreach of support he's received since his debut has been awesome, overwhelming and, most of all, appreciated.
“I’m also just very grateful for the amount of support that has been shown," Cody said. "The city of Chippewa (Falls) has been awesome. Obviously I have a lot of memories from Chippewa and love that place. I love the town and I get to come back in the offseason and see family and friends and I’m very grateful for the city of Chippewa and for all the people, all my friends from McDonell and everywhere.”
A group text message chain with many of his high school friends from McDonell blew up when Cody was recalled, which also provided encouraging and entertaining commentary that only lifelong friends can give.
“It’s really cool to have that many friends you’re still in close touch with from high school," Cody said. "I feel like it's not very common nowadays, and I’m very grateful for that as well.”
First MLB punchout! Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out and stay in my corner throughout this journey!! #justthebeginning pic.twitter.com/nwFQkxXvTU— Kyle Cody (@kylecody10) August 22, 2020
Cody starred as a multi-sport athlete during his days at McDonell as a part of 2010 and 2011 state baseball runners-up while earning all-state honors on the hardwood with McDonell's 2012 Division 5 state qualifier and as a part of the football team's Division 7 state runner-up finisher in 2009.
He took a big step forward in his junior season on the mound, a season that included a pair of no-hitters against Eau Claire Immanuel before striking out nine while allowing one earned run in seven innings to lead the Macks to the Division 4 state title game with a 3-2 victory over Barneveld in the semifinals.
Cody signed with Kentucky in the fall of 2011 before capping his prep career with a dominant senior season in which he was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Baseball Player of the Year after posting a 5-0 record and 0.94 earned run average and 94 strikeouts in 45 innings of work.
Cody pitched collegiately for the Wildcats and was selected on three different occasions in the MLB June Amateur Draft — first in the 33rd round by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 before being selected in the second round by the Minnesota Twins in 2015. Both times, Cody opted not to sign before being selected in the sixth round by the Rangers in 2016.
The Rangers opened a seven-game homestand on Monday with a 3-2 win over Oakland, a series that continues through Thursday before Texas welcomes the Los Angeles Dodgers for a weekend series.
“I think the expectation is just to take every day with a similar mindset of just going out there and competing and having fun," Cody said. "Those are the two things. If you show you’re having fun and can compete with anyone, I feel like you’re going to keep moving forward and that’s how you put together a solid career. My goal for right now is to show I’m someone they can trust and who can be ready when their name is called.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!