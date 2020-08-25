MLB: Dominant debut behind him, Chippewa Falls native Cody eager to show Texas Rangers he's 'someone they can trust and who can be ready when their name is called'

“It wasn’t your traditional way of hearing to get called up, but either way it was a really cool experience," Cody said.

Cody was hoping he'd get the chance to pitch right away, an opportunity to work through all the adrenaline and anxiety that can come with someone's first trip to the show.

He only had to wait a day before making his debut when he was called upon by Woodward in the bottom of the eighth of last Friday's game in Seattle against the Mariners as the Rangers trailed 7-4.

What goes through someone's mind as they are preparing to make their major league debut? For Cody, he wanted to show what he can do and he wanted to make sure he didn't trip on his jog out of the bullpen to the mound.

“I was just trying to do what I can. I just tried to play to my strengths, and I was just trying to do what my job is to the best of my ability," Cody said of his debut. "I didn’t want to come up there and have a bad outing and get sent down right away. I just wanted to show them that I’m capable of being up here and willing to hold whatever role on the team (is) available.”