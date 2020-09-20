MLB: McDonell grad Cody earns first big league win as Rangers defeat Angels

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kyle Cody earned his first major league win as the Texas Rangers hit a season-high five home runs to power past the Los Angeles 7-2 on Sunday.

Joey Gallo, Anderson Tejada, Sam Huff, Rougned Odor and Derek Dietrich homered for the Rangers.

Cody (1-1) allowed just three hits and one run in a career-high five innings, striking out five without a walk. He retired 11 straight before Chris Woodward went to the bullpen.

The 26-year-old rookie exited with a 1.53 ERA in seven big league games, including four starts.

Cody gave up a double to Justin Upton in the second and Taylor Ward had an RBI single to get the Angels within 3-1, but otherwise he kept the Angels off-balance.

Julio Teheran (0-4) was chased in the second inning for the second consecutive game.

Gallo hit a two-run homer off Teheran in the first and Tejada had a leadoff drive in the second. Teheran has given up 12 home runs in 30 1/3 innings this season.

Huff, the 22-year-old catching prospect who made his big league debut earlier this month, hit his first career home run, a 410-foot shot in the fourth to left-center field off a rock in the water fountain.