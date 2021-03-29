MLB: McDonell grad Cody to make Opening Day roster for Texas Rangers

McDonell graduate and Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Cody will start the season with the big league club.
Cody has been told he will make the club according Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News and will pitch out of the bullpen for the Rangers to start the year after making his major league debut with the team in 2020.
The 26-year old Cody had a 1-1 record with a 7.15 earned run average in 11.1 innings across five appearances this spring for the Rangers with nine strikeouts. But the McDonell graduate ended the spring on a high note in last Thursday's appearance against the Cincinnati Reds where he pitched three scoreless and hitless innings with six strikeouts and one walk.
“The only thing I really wrote was, ‘Wow,’” Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said after the appearance in a story on MLB.com from Kennedi Landry. “Not just to see him use all his pitches, but the way he could do that, you could tell there was something different out there. He threw all those pitches with a ton of conviction. The way he used the changeups, the way he manipulated counts. His stuff was sharper. He just absolutely dominated.”
Cody made his debut with Texas on Aug. 21, 2020, in dominant fashion when he struck out the side against the Seattle Mariners. He went on to make eight appearances including five starts in 2020 with Texas, finishing with a 1-1 record and a 1.59 ERA in 22.2 innings. He was named the Rangers September Player of the Month by the writers and broadcasters who cover the team, the first rookie to earn the award since 2009.
Cody graduated from McDonell in 2012 before pitching collegiately at the University of Kentucky. Texas selected Cody in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft and by the end of the 2017 season he worked his way up to the team's High-A level and was named the organization's top minor league pitcher in 2017.
But Cody's 2018 season would get off to a tough start as right elbow inflammation would sideline the flame thrower before he would later undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2019 while rehabbing the injury. Cody was added to Texas' 40-man roster at the end of the 2019 season and continued on the comeback trail.
Texas concludes exhibition play with home games against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon before opening the season at Kansas City on Thursday. Tuesday afternoon's game against the Brewers will be carried on television by Fox Sports Wisconsin.
The Rangers host Toronto in the team's home opener next Monday.