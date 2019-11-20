McDonell graduate and Texas Rangers minor league pitcher Kyle Cody has officially added to the team's 40-man roster.
The move was announced among other additions to the roster by Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Communications John Blake on Wednesday.
Cody was added ahead of the Wednesday evening's league-wide deadline for teams to select minor leaguers for the 40-man roster or be eligible for the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. Cody missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in his elbow during the 2018 season. The 25-year-old Cody's last full season came in 2017 when the former University of Kentucky standout pitched well for Class A Hickory and Class High-A, combining for a 9-6 record with a 2.64 earned run average in 126 innings across 23 starts with 136 strikeouts.
You have free articles remaining.
Cody was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft by the Rangers after pitching for the Wildcats for four seasons following his graduation from McDonell in 2012. Overall Cody has an 11-11 record with a 3.23 ERA in 178.1 innings pitched in the minor leagues.
Cody would have been eligible to be selected in the next month's Rule 5 draft by virtue of logging four professional seasons after being drafted and signing with a team as a player age 19 years or older. Any player selected in the Rule 5 draft must remain on a team's 25-man roster for the entire next season without being sent down to the minor leagues, or else they are returned to their previous organization. River Falls native pitcher JP Feyereisen was added to the Milwaukee Brewers' 40-man roster as well on Wednesday.
This year's Rule 5 Draft takes place on Dec. 12, 2019 in San Diego, Calif.