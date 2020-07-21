MLB: McDonell grad Kyle Cody added to Texas Rangers 60-man player pool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McDonell graduate and Texas Rangers pitcher Kyle Cody has been placed in the organization's 60-man player pool, the Rangers announced Monday.

Players in an MLB team's 60-man player pool are the only players eligible to be called up to play for the major league team during the season. Cody will be training at the team's alternate training site with the possibility of being added to the major league roster.

Cody was added to Texas' 40-man roster in the offseason as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery after missing most of 2018 and all of the 2019 season with a damaged UCL.

Cody was drafted in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by Texas in 2016 out of the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-7 Cody advanced as high as the organization's High-A team in 2017, posting a 9-6 record with a 2.64 earned run average and 136 strikeouts across 126 innings with the Class-A Hickory Crawdads and High-A Down East Wood Ducks.

The 2012 McDonell graduate had a 2-5 record with a 5.13 ERA in 47⅓ innings after being drafted in 2016 with the Class-A short season Spokane Indians.

Once a player is added to the pool, they cannot be removed without being placed on waivers.

Cody was named the 2012 Wisconsin Gatorade High School Player of the Year in his senior season with the Macks, a year in which he went 6-0 with two saves in 50 innings pitched while striking out 101 batters and posting a 0.84 ERA. He helped the Macks earn Division 4 state runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011.

