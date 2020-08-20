MLB: McDonell graduate Cody called up by Texas Rangers

McDonell graduate Kyle Cody is heading for the show.
The Chippewa Falls native and former University of Kentucky standout pitcher has been called up by the Texas Rangers in a move announced prior to the team's game Thursday evening against the San Diego Padres.
Roster moves: OF Willie Calhoun (left hamstring strain) and SS Elvis Andrus (lower back strain) placed on 10-day IL effective today. RHP Kyle Cody recalled from Alternate Training Site. INF Yadiel Rivera selected from Alternate Training Site.— John Blake (@RangerBlake) August 20, 2020
The right-handed pitcher Cody has been working out at the team's alternate training site prior to the call up, which came when he and former Milwaukee Brewers infielder Yadiel Rivera were called up on the heels of outfielder Willie Calhoun and infielder Elvis Andres being placed on the 10-day injured list.
Cody will wear #73 and Rivera will wear #33. With these 2 moves, Texas has had 23 pitchers and 21 position players on active roster in 2020. That includes Greg Bird who never appeared in a game.— John Blake (@RangerBlake) August 20, 2020
Cody was added to the team's 60-man player pool on July 21, making him eligible to be recalled by the team.
Cody was added to Texas’ 40-man roster in the offseason as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery after missing most of 2018 and all of the 2019 season with a damaged UCL. Cody was drafted in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by Texas in 2016 out of the University of Kentucky.
The 6-foot-7 Cody advanced as high as the organization’s High-A team in 2017, posting a 9-6 record with a 2.64 earned run average and 136 strikeouts across 126 innings with the Class-A Hickory Crawdads and High-A Down East Wood Ducks.
The 2012 McDonell graduate had a 2-5 record with a 5.13 ERA in 47⅓ innings after being drafted in 2016 with the Class-A short season Spokane Indians.
The 26-year old Cody celebrated his birthday earlier this month on Aug. 9.
Cody was named the 2012 Wisconsin Gatorade High School Player of the Year in his senior season with the Macks, a year in which he went 6-0 with two saves in 50 innings pitched while striking out 101 batters and posting a 0.84 ERA.
He helped the Macks earn Division 4 state runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011. A three-sport star at McDonell in baseball, football and basketball, Cody was a part of state-qualifying teams in all three sports during his high school career.
