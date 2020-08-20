MLB: McDonell graduate Cody called up by Texas Rangers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McDonell graduate Kyle Cody is heading for the show.

The Chippewa Falls native and former University of Kentucky standout pitcher has been called up by the Texas Rangers in a move announced prior to the team's game Thursday evening against the San Diego Padres.

The right-handed pitcher Cody has been working out at the team's alternate training site prior to the call up, which came when he and former Milwaukee Brewers infielder Yadiel Rivera were called up on the heels of outfielder Willie Calhoun and infielder Elvis Andres being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Cody was added to the team's 60-man player pool on July 21, making him eligible to be recalled by the team.

Cody was added to Texas’ 40-man roster in the offseason as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery after missing most of 2018 and all of the 2019 season with a damaged UCL. Cody was drafted in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by Texas in 2016 out of the University of Kentucky.

The 6-foot-7 Cody advanced as high as the organization’s High-A team in 2017, posting a 9-6 record with a 2.64 earned run average and 136 strikeouts across 126 innings with the Class-A Hickory Crawdads and High-A Down East Wood Ducks.