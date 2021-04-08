MLB Update: Cody appears in two of first six games for Texas

Kyle Cody has appeared in two of the first six games this season on the mound for the Texas Rangers.

The McDonell graduate and Chippewa Falls alum pitched on Opening Day for the Rangers on April 1 against the Kansas City Royals and allowed three earned runs in one inning of relief with a pair of strikeouts.

Cody pitched again on Monday in Texas’ home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run in 2.1 innings pitched. He made the team as a reliever out of spring training after putting together a 1-1 record with a 6.57 earned run average in 12⅓ innings across six appearances this spring for the Rangers with 11 strikeouts. The McDonell grad ended the spring on a high note in his final appearances of the spring against the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers where he combined for eight strikeouts and just one walk in a combined four scoreless innings.