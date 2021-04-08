MLB Update: Cody appears in two of first six games for Texas

Kyle Cody has appeared in two of the first six games this season on the mound for the Texas Rangers.
The McDonell graduate and Chippewa Falls alum pitched on Opening Day for the Rangers on April 1 against the Kansas City Royals and allowed three earned runs in one inning of relief with a pair of strikeouts.
Cody pitched again on Monday in Texas’ home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run in 2.1 innings pitched. He made the team as a reliever out of spring training after putting together a 1-1 record with a 6.57 earned run average in 12⅓ innings across six appearances this spring for the Rangers with 11 strikeouts. The McDonell grad ended the spring on a high note in his final appearances of the spring against the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers where he combined for eight strikeouts and just one walk in a combined four scoreless innings.
The 6-foot-7 Cody is coming off a strong first season of pitching for Texas. Cody made his debut with Texas on Aug. 21, 2020, in dominant fashion when he struck out the side against the Seattle Mariners. He went on to make eight appearances including five starts in 2020 with Texas, finishing with a 1-1 record and a 1.59 ERA in 22⅔ innings. He was named the Rangers September Player of the Month by the writers and broadcasters who cover the team, the first rookie to earn the award since 2009.
Texas was off on Thursday and is 3-3 overall on the young season after taking two of three games against the Blue Jays to start the week. The Rangers host a weekend series with the San Diego Padres on Friday through Sunday before hitting the road for a four-game series at Tampa Bay beginning on Monday.