MLB Update: Cody settling in out of bullpen for Texas

Kyle Cody has put together three solid outings out of the bullpen for the Texas Rangers in recent games.

The Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate most recently allowed one earned run in 2.1 innings pitched with four strikeouts in closing out Wednesday's 5-1 victory at Tampa Bay. That appearance came after Cody had two scoreless one-inning outings in last weekend's series against the San Diego Padres, combining to strike out three with zero walks and one hit allowed.

Cody took the loss on Opening Day for the Rangers in allowing three earned runs in one inning of a 14-10 loss at the Kansas City Royals on April 1 before allowing one earned run in 2.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5.

Overall Cody enters play on Thursday with a 5.87 earned run average in 7.2 innings pitched with nine strikeouts and two walks. Texas came into Thursday's series finale against the Rays with a 5-7 record overall with wins over the Rays on Tuesday (8-3) and Wednesday (5-1). Following the game on Thursday, Texas returns home for a series against the Baltimore Orioles before heading out west to face the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in a three-game series beginning on Monday.

