MLB: Vavra adjusting to first summer away from baseball in 40 years

Coaching in a pandemic

Joe's last season coaching in the majors to date was an unprecedented one last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The start of the season was bumped back to late July as a the normal 162-game season was trimmed to 60. Daily COVID-19 tests, food deliveries to the apartment and long days at the ballpark were the norm as coaches, players and other team personnel did their best to keep themselves and others safe.

“You didn’t want to be the one guy that brought something back to the clubhouse and fortunately nobody did with Detroit and once you got to the ballpark everything was pretty much the same except it was hands off," Joe said. "The video room was off, you couldn’t meet one-on-one with the players. I would come up with game plans on a daily basis and send it to them over the computer and they would look at it.”

Joe said the one positive of the scaled back in-game options was players had to keep a closer eye on the game, adding that many answers to questions they may have can be found by simply watching what is going on in front of them.

“You really were forced to watch the game which that to me was so good because you could see what a guy was or wasn’t commanding or how inning-by-inning what his attack plan was," Joe said.