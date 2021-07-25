MLB: Vavra adjusting to first summer away from baseball in 40 years

For the last four decades, Joe Vavra's springs and summers have been pretty full.
That remains the case this year, but in a different way as the Chi-Hi graduate and his wife Lesa adjust to his first season away from full time baseball he estimates since he was drafted in 1982.
Most recently the 61-year old Vavra served as the hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers in 2020 in a trying season during the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vavra's spring and summer this year have been spent closer to home, spending more time with his wife and family while the couple builds its dream home on Lake Wissota.
Baseball family
To say baseball is a big part of the Vavra family is an understatement.
Joe graduated from Chi-Hi in 1978 before playing collegiately at UW-Stout and was drafted in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1982. Following five years in the Dodgers farm system, Joe transitioned to coaching first with the Dodgers and after a brief stint as head coach at UW-Stout was hired by the Minnesota Twins in 2002. Vavra was named hitting coach for the team following the 2005 season and helped the organization to a high level of success in various roles before moving on to reunite with longtime Twins manager Ron Gardenhire with the Tigers following the 2017 season. He spent two years as a quality control coach until being promoted to hitting coach before the 2020 season.
Lesa and Joe's three sons Tanner, Treysen and Terrin were all standout high school players at Menomonie and collegiate competitors who were eventually drafted. The older sons Tanner and Treysen are now coaching as assistants for the University of St. Thomas program under head coach Chris Olean while Terrin has reached Double-A with the Baltimore Orioles.
The couple has been able to travel and see their sons in action on a more consistent basis so far in 2021 while being on a more 'normal' schedule together that hasn't revolved around Major League Baseball and allowed for more time spent elsewhere.
“Getting on the same schedule because for nine months of the year (has been good because) he worried about baseball with his schedule and never worried about all the other little things at home,” Lesa said.
“She took care of them,” Joe added.
More trips for Joe to visit his 96-year old mom in Lafayette, more trips to see the couple's first grandchild and more play sessions with the family's dogs. Joe talked with his sons on a daily basis when he was on the road, but the conversations rarely were about how well or not well they were doing on the diamond.
Now with two of the sons coaching, they know they don't have to look far for a familiar and knowledgeable brain to pick.
“The boys have really enjoyed having him to bounce things off of," Lesa said.
Coaching in a pandemic
Joe's last season coaching in the majors to date was an unprecedented one last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The start of the season was bumped back to late July as a the normal 162-game season was trimmed to 60. Daily COVID-19 tests, food deliveries to the apartment and long days at the ballpark were the norm as coaches, players and other team personnel did their best to keep themselves and others safe.
“You didn’t want to be the one guy that brought something back to the clubhouse and fortunately nobody did with Detroit and once you got to the ballpark everything was pretty much the same except it was hands off," Joe said. "The video room was off, you couldn’t meet one-on-one with the players. I would come up with game plans on a daily basis and send it to them over the computer and they would look at it.”
Joe said the one positive of the scaled back in-game options was players had to keep a closer eye on the game, adding that many answers to questions they may have can be found by simply watching what is going on in front of them.
“You really were forced to watch the game which that to me was so good because you could see what a guy was or wasn’t commanding or how inning-by-inning what his attack plan was," Joe said.
Gardenhire retired from his position near the end of the season due to health concerns and after the season the rebuilding Tigers brought in a new staff led by A.J. Hinch as manager.
Staying in the game
Joe hasn't been out of game for even a year, but quickly admits there are things he missed.
At the front of that list is the fundamental aspect of teaching, a trait forged in fundamentals he learned in his formative years playing and later coaching. He's been able to stoke that instructive fire helping out as Triple Threat Training, a baseball and softball instructional teaching facility owned by his sons in Downsville.
This past year he's been able to work with many local teams and players, including several members of the Boyceville squad that recently won the Division 4 state championship.
Even though Joe isn't in the majors currently, he's kept in close contact with those he's worked with over the years. Last month Joe and Lesa were invited to Mauer and Friends Kids Classic Home Run Challenge at Target Field, a home run derby put on by Twins legend Joe Mauer to benefit the Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare facility in St. Paul. The event raised close to $350,000 towards research and expert care for the facility and also allowed the couple to catch with many old friends and former teammates from the 2000s and 2010s Twins squads.
Joe and Lesa will be back in the Twin Cities for another fundraiser event hosted by another Twins legend Justin Morneau later this year. Joe famously pitched to Morneau when the first baseman defeated Josh Hamilton in the 2008 Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star Game.
The future
Joe won't say he's retired.
Lesa jokes that her husband is 'practicing for retirement'.
But Joe also understands the way the game of baseball is moving with more teams investing in younger, less experienced coaching staffs.
“You never rule out," Joe said of a return to coaching, "and as much time as I’ve had and the context of it – I never rule out not going back. I don’t anticipate it, but you never rule it out.”
For the immediate future, the couple is focused on completing its new home while continuing to be baseball parents for their sons still coaching and playing the game. This year has also been the longest Joe and Lesa, a Menomonie native, have been able to stay closer to home on a consistent basis in decades and the couple is falling in love with the area all over again.
“We’re just getting to know the area," Joe said. "I’m getting reacquainted with it, she’s getting to know what it has to offer and enjoying the lake. Obviously when we get this thing (house) wrapped up we’ll probably enjoy it a little bit more and get a chance to visit and see Wisconsin a little bit more in different areas of this beautiful state that’s got some great people.”