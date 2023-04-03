The Cadott baseball team fell in its season opener to Ellsworth 13-3 in six innings on Monday afternoon in Ellsworth.

Warren Bowe and Axel Tegels each had one hit and one run batted in for the Hornets (0-1). Bowe also struck out seven in three hitless innings on the mound while allowing one earned run.

Nolan Kummer had two hits and Kaeden Graff drove in three for Ellsworth (1-0).

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 3, Somerset 0

At Eau Claire, three goals from Annabelle Schroeder scored all three goals as Regis/McDonell earned a shutout win.

Schroeder scored two unassisted goals in the first half before adding a goal after the break on an assist from Lexi Ridenour. Regis/McDonell (2-0) outshot Somerset (0-1) by a 26-10 margin.

