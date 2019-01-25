In early October, the Chippewa Steel returned from a two-week stay in Alaska with disappointment.
The team had lost all four games in the midst of a 13-game losing streak.
This time was different. The Steel (12-25-1-1) arrived back in Chippewa Falls in a better situation, having gone 3-2 during a five-game slate against Kenai River and Fairbanks.
“I think the biggest thing was our team buy-in,” Steel interim coach Carter Foguth said of the Steel’s success in Alaska. “We had a lot of guys step up, even though if you were to look at the roster with a couple guys who only had one or two games played that stepped up and had a good five games for us. It was the buy-in and the next guy up mentality.”
Chippewa was without captains Austin Mikesch and Filip Dusek, who weren’t able to make the journey north, so the Steel depended on others, including a few new acquisitions.
Forward Brendan Ogle was added to the roster before departing and the forward totaled four points in four games played. Recent addition Igor Samokhvalov had a hand in the three wins with his work in the net and he made 42 saves in a one-goal loss to Fairbanks last Friday.
Jacob Dirks and Grant Reichenbacher both put together some of their best performances of the season. Dirks totaled seven points, including two goals in Saturday’s 6-3 loss against Fairbanks, while Reichenbacher had five points overall.
“I think it’s just confidence. We started to bond together well and you can see it on the ice,” Dirks said of the team’s recent uptick of scoring. “Everybody knows where everybody is at and it’s starting to come together.”
Dirks has grown into his role, developing more confidence in his abilities at this level as the season has gone on. He credited that comfort for his recent offensive success.
“I think more of (a) confidence (thing),” Dirks said, “and I’m starting to use my speed to my advantage and pull players with me and dish passes or shoot it if it’s open.
“Now that we started to win a little bit we can start to use that as a confidence booster and it can start to show that we can play at this level and start to beat some teams.”
While the slate of games in Alaska started out well — winning the first three games and pushing the team’s win streak to a season-best four games — Chippewa dropped back-to-back games to the Ice Dogs to close out the road trip. Now the team returns to Chippewa losers of two straight, but Foguth is too concerned as said the losses were mostly due to being on the road for so long.
“Towards the end of a 12-day road trip, so it was tough on the guys physically and mentally,” Foguth said.
The one-goal loss last Friday was one Foguth wished he could get back — allowing the game-winning goal with about three minutes left in the game. The following day, he felt the team ran out of gas as the voyage was nearing its close.
The team has been able to be a little more consistent of late going 5-5 in its past 10 games and while they are still looking up to every team in the Midwest Division, Foguth isn’t worried about where they sit in the standings, as much as the team showing positive steps each game.
“We just got done talking before practice not so much worrying about other teams and worrying about the standings, just more of a take it one game at a time, one practice at a time, just focus on getting better as a team every single day and hopefully the results will take care of themselves.”
The Steel have one game this weekend, a matchup on Saturday against the division-leading Minnesota Magicians (26-10-1-0). It will be the first home game for Chippewa since it hosted Fairbanks on Dec. 29, 2018. Against a team that leads the Midwest Division in fewest goals allowed, Foguth is looking for his team to execute the team’s game plan early and give themselves an opportunity to grab a lead.
“The biggest thing is hopefully we can come out fast and come out hopefully within the first five to 10 minutes get established in our game plan a bit,” Foguth said. “Obviously they are a good team so we’re hoping to have a good start and hopefully that will lead us to some success on Saturday.”
Having been so long since the Steel have played in front of the home fans at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, Dirks is hoping a crowd itching to see their team back on the home ice will provide an atmosphere beneficial to the Steel.
“I think it will be great to play back at home,” Dirks said. “Get the fans behind us and hopefully use that to our advantage against the top team in the division.”
