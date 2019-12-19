You may not always hear Ryan Kerchoff, but he’s an easy player to spot.
The Chippewa Steel first-year forward has come on strong as of late, scoring seven points in four games since returning from an injury at the end of November.
The White Lake, Mich. native is sixth on the team in scoring with 12 points with more than half of those points coming recently. Chippewa enters this Friday’s game against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Chippewa Area Ice Arena third in the Midwest Division with 28 points, trailing Kenai (45) and Fairbanks (44).
Rookies Braiden Dorfman, Braden Lindstrom and Ryan Kerchoff are fourth, fifth and sixth on the team in scoring, respectively.
“I thought before that (injury) he was starting to click a little bit if you will,” Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said of Kerchoff. “He was getting used to the pace as a rookie and all that stuff. I don’t know that he’s done anything differently other than the kid just works hard.”
Never afraid to do the dirty work, Kerchoff has four goals and three assists over the last two weeks. Like many members of the banged-up team, Kerchoff is getting back to 100 percent and showing it with his play on the ice.
“We’ve got most of the guys back,” Kerchoff said. “I think we’re picking up some energy going into this weekend.”
Chippewa has a large cast of returners from last season’s inaugural season in Chippewa Falls, players that have been crucial in helping Kerchoff and the other rookies learn the ropes.
“I think a lot of the returners helped. They show you day in and day out the right things you should (and) shouldn’t be doing,” Kerchoff said. “It really helps to have good veterans on the team.”
Kerchoff played five games before registering his first point. He had a pair of goals in early October before suffering an injury a few weeks later. The returning trio of Connor Szmul (27 points), Killian Kiecker-Olson (26) and Jacob Dirks (24) lead the way in Steel scoring, but Foguth said the improvement shown by Kerchoff and others will ultimately decide how successful of a season Chippewa can have.
“As a team and an organization we want to get to the next step and by that I mean we want to get to the playoffs. In order to get there and when you’re there to keep progressing you have to have that secondary scoring,” Foguth said. “Our top guys can only do so much and have done very, very well but you need those guys that catch on in terms of putting up points.”
Kerchoff and forward Jaden Grant are from the same town, but went to different schools and Kerchoff is two years older.
The players had never met before joining the Steel, but quickly learned they grew up about two minutes away from each other.
Chippewa plays just one game this weekend with the Friday night tilt against the Ice Dogs. The schedule has been light for the Steel early, having played a league-low 24 games thus far. Chippewa trails division-leading Kenai by 17 points and Fairbanks by 16 points, but with more than half of the season remaining there are plenty of chances for the Steel to gain ground. But at this point of the season, Chippewa is not focused on the standings. In fact, Foguth took down a standings board the team has in its locker room and said right now the team is focused on playing its best and letting that take care of things.
“We’re just trying to be the best team we can be,” Foguth said.
Friday’s game is the second of four home games in a row for the Steel, who host the Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Dec. 27-28. Friday’s game is also $2 beer night with fans able to enjoy $2 Leinenkugel’s Light until 10 minutes remaining in the third period.