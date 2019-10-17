Most hockey teams on a six-game winning streak wouldn’t welcome a weekend off.
But for the banged-up Chippewa Steel squad, this weekend’s break from North American Hockey League action is a much-needed sight coming off a physical weekend sweep of Springfield.
“For us it’s come at a good time because we have a bunch of injuries,” Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said of the weekend off. “We have about four or five that were pretty banged up this past weekend so we’re definitely not complaining right now.
“If we were healthy I’d definitely say we probably don’t want them both this early but with how many injuries we have it has come at a good time for us.”
Chippewa had a weekend off at the end of September following a four-game effort at the NAHL Showcase, so this marks the second time in less than a month the team will not be in action on a weekend. Another break gives the team the chance to be cautious with how it handles players working their way back.
“If there’s any doubt whatsoever, now is the time to err on the side of rest instead of trying to push them through it,” Foguth said.
The early results on the ice have been strong for the Steel as they enter the weekend in first place in the Midwest Division with an 8-2-0-0 record and 16 points, two points in front of Kenai River.
The Steel have mixed strong offense and defense well on their way to the stellar start. Chippewa is fifth in the NAHL in goals scored (42) and tied for fifth in goals allowed (20) while carrying the best goal differential (+22) in the entire league.
Three returners the Steel were counting on for additional offense has been as good as expected if not better early on. Forward Connor Szmul is tied for sixth in the league with 15 points while Killian Kiecker-Olson (14) and Jacob Dirks (12) are tied for 11th and 14th, respectively, in the league in total points.
“The first few games they were the ones carrying us and they’re still carrying us but now we’ve got some of the younger guys and other guys chipping in,” Foguth said of the team’s returners.
First-year forward Braden Lindstrom is third on the team with six goals while returning forward Grisha Gotovets and defenseman Spencer Oyler have eight points apiece. Oyler was named the NAHL’s Midwest Divisional Star of the Week following four points during the Springfield sweep, extending his point streak to four games in a row. Szmul was an honorable mention for the award after winning it a week earlier during the team’s sweep of Kenai River and Dirks won the award after the team’s opening series of the season against Janesville.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
But not to be lost among the flurry of goals the Steel have scored thus far has been their ability to limit them as well. Chippewa has been stingy at keeping pucks out of the net, allowing more than two goals on just three occasions so far this season and none during the team’s win streak.
“We want to try to keep it right around two (goals) and maybe three you can sometimes get away with three and still win games,” Foguth said. “Any time you’re giving up two goals a game, that’s pretty good in terms of team defense and your goalies being dialed in.”
Goaltenders Grant Boldt and Trent Burnham have started nine of the ten games in net for Chippewa and have been strong. Boldt carries a 5-0 record with a 2.00 goals against average while stopping 91.9 percent of shots faced. Burnham is 3-1 with a 1.51 GAA and a save percentage a little north of 95 percent.
The schedule after the weekend off gets a little more road heavy for the Steel. Chippewa is back in action next weekend with two games in Janesville before a series hosting Aberdeen on Nov. 1 and 2 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. That early November series is the lone home series for Chippewa between now and Thanksgiving as the Steel head to Alaska for two weeks with a trip afterwards to Aberdeen on Nov. 22 and 23 awaiting the team when it returns to Wisconsin.
With such an ambitious road schedule on the horizon, Foguth and his staff will be looking ahead to future foes but for the players on the team the focus remains the same.
“For us as coaches we look into it a lot more than the players,” Foguth said of the impending road trip. “The way we take it as yes we look ahead to see what we have on deck, but the way we approach it with them is the old cliché one day at a time.”
Steel raise $5,190
The Chippewa Steel raised more than $5,000 during last week’s jersey auction as a part of the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
The Steel raised $5,190 through auctioning special pink jerseys the team wore in its Oct. 5 victory over Kenai River and all the proceeds from the auction benefit the HSHS St. Joseph’sFoundation to help purchase a mobile mammography unit for Western Wisconsin.
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
Sign up for your Sports newsletter
Get the top sports stories of each day delivered to your inbox!