NAHL: Bellina ending his junior hockey career strong with Chippewa Steel

As a well-traveled veteran of the North American Hockey League, Spencer Bellina is a bit of a rarity for the Chippewa Steel.

Bellina has played 50 games with three different teams this season but is finding his footing with the Chippewa Steel entering the final two weeks of the regular season.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman scored a goal in games at Fairbanks on March 25 and 26 and was recognized as the Midwest Division's Star of the Week award. Overall, Bellina has three goals and five assists in 15 games in Chippewa and three goals and 14 assists this year with Chippewa, El Paso and Maine.

Bellina credited taking more of a shoot-first mentality as well as the work his teammates put in around the net to help him have success during the team's two-week trip in Alaska.

“I think it was really the group really came together," Bellina said. "We had a bunch of new guys coming, and finally getting us to click was really important. On those trips, you’re always with the guys so (we had) good comradery and really just keeping it simple (with) moving pucks north and keeping it going playing lockdown D, and our goalies played great.”

Bellina joined the Steel in early February after Chippewa made a series of moves ahead of the trade deadline, with the team working to get a longer look at some of its younger players.

“We knew when we traded a bunch of guys away at the deadline, we wanted some veteran presence," Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. "Originally, the plan wasn’t to get rid of everybody. We wound up doing that, so Spencer was always in the plan to bring in. He’s been a tremendous asset for us leadership wise, character wise and obviously his play on the ice has been really, really good as of late.”

The 20-year old Bellina started his season with the Maine Nordiques where he played 10 games before joining the El Paso Rhinos in November where he logged six assists in 25 games. Bellina is the oldest player on the roster and has been more than willing to share his knowledge with his young teammates.

“It means a lot. Honestly, I get goosebumps thinking about it because I’m just trying to pass on everything I have to these younger guys so when they’re the veterans they know how to treat the younger guys," Bellina said.

Bellina is also working to secure an opportunity to continue playing hockey in college, a sport the Medina, Ohio, native has played since he was a youth.

“I’m excited to see what happens for him next year," Mignone said of Bellina. "Somebody’s going to get really lucky to give him an opportunity to play next year.”

Bellina also played baseball as a youngster and was coached in the youth ranks by current Toronto Blue Jays team president and CEO Mark Shapiro when he was in Cleveland.

“He really taught me to be a character person," Bellina said of playing for Shapiro, "always carrying yourself very highly (and) always treating everyone with respect.”

Bellina said the biggest lesson he's imparted upon the younger players is to come to the rink every day ready to have fun and get better. The defenseman is hopeful he can continue playing in college next year, and a strong finish could help those prospects — just as it could help the young and returning roster carry some momentum into the 2022-23 season.

“I think it’s important for people to know that Chippewa is going to make a big push here at the end and next year they’re going to be even better," Bellina said. "I really appreciate everything they’ve done for me. They’ve welcomed me with open arms, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Chippewa won two of its three games in Anchorage last week over the Wolverines to cap a winning road trip up north. The Steel host the Springfield Jr. Blues on Thursday and Friday as the team hits the final four games of the regular season. Overall, the Steel have won four of their last seven games as a young roster has started to find its footing at the Tier II junior hockey level — with Bellina helping out along the way.

“I think we’ve been playing solid hockey the last five weeks and even before that the results weren’t there. So some guys have started settling into some roles and playing well," Mignone said. "I don’t think any of the teams want to play us coming down the stretch. They kind of expected us to maybe be out of the playoffs and roll over potentially, but that’s not the message from the group. We’ve played extremely hard, and I really project seeing that the last four games as well.”

