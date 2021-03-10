NAHL: Berkeliev making strong first impression between pipes for Chippewa Steel

Berk Berkeliev knew where he needed to be.

And while he didn’t know that path would lead him to Chippewa Falls as a member of the Chippewa Steel, the first-year goaltender is making his presence known with the North American Hockey League squad with strong play entering this week’s three games against the Minnesota Magicians.

Berkeliev has a 4-3 record with a 2.72 goals against average while stopping 91 percent of shot in seven games for the Steel since being acquired in a trade from the New Jersey on Feb. 9. A Calgary, Alberta, Canada, native, Berkeliev also played well with the Titans and cumulatively has a 10-8-0-1 record in 24 games with a 3.04 GAA thus far this season.

“I think he’s got confidence. He played quite with New Jersey, and he’s played quite a bit junior hockey so he’s got the resume as far as playing a lot of games,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of Berkeliev. “He’s got the confidence, and he’s made some big saves for us.”

Overall the team has won five of eight games since acquiring Berkeliev, and improvement on defense has been a big reason why as Chippewa’s goaltending has worked in lockstep with the defense to put forth better efforts and get better results on the scoreboard.