NAHL: Berkeliev making strong first impression between pipes for Chippewa Steel

Berk Berkeliev knew where he needed to be.
And while he didn’t know that path would lead him to Chippewa Falls as a member of the Chippewa Steel, the first-year goaltender is making his presence known with the North American Hockey League squad with strong play entering this week’s three games against the Minnesota Magicians.
Berkeliev has a 4-3 record with a 2.72 goals against average while stopping 91 percent of shot in seven games for the Steel since being acquired in a trade from the New Jersey on Feb. 9. A Calgary, Alberta, Canada, native, Berkeliev also played well with the Titans and cumulatively has a 10-8-0-1 record in 24 games with a 3.04 GAA thus far this season.
“I think he’s got confidence. He played quite with New Jersey, and he’s played quite a bit junior hockey so he’s got the resume as far as playing a lot of games,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of Berkeliev. “He’s got the confidence, and he’s made some big saves for us.”
Overall the team has won five of eight games since acquiring Berkeliev, and improvement on defense has been a big reason why as Chippewa’s goaltending has worked in lockstep with the defense to put forth better efforts and get better results on the scoreboard.
“Every day I’m gaining more confidence in the guys around me, and it goes for them too, I think,” Berkeliev said. “If the team’s confident in their goalie, then they can feed off that and the forwards can have more confidence to make an extra play in the offensive zone and not be afraid if they make a mistake that it might end up in the back of the net and the same thing goes for me. If I’m trusting my defensemen to cover a backdoor play, then I can focus on the shot and do my job.”
Berkeliev’s addition has also led to more competition for time between the pipes. In Chippewa’s most recent win, a 3-0 shutout of Austin on March 3, Grant Boldt stopped all 22 shots he faced for the team’s first shutout of the season. Berkeliev is in his first season in the NAHL after most recently playing for the Melville Millionaires in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. During his two seasons with the Millionaires he played in 56 games, logging a 16-32-0-1 record with a 3.22 goals against average. His 2019-20 season was his best as he was 12-18 with a 2.73 GAA while stopping 93 percent of shots faced.
The main goal for Berkeliev was to be able to one day play Division I college hockey in the United States, so that led him to the NAHL where he caught on with the Titans before making the move to Chippewa. The goaltender position is one always in the spotlight, but that isn’t something that fazes the 20-year old.
“I thought it was a great opportunity to help and make a difference,” Berkeliev said of being traded to Chippewa. “The goalie always has a big effect on the outcome of the game, and in almost a selfish way I want to be the guy that can help out and step in and help the team win.”
For Berkeliev, the biggest challenge hasn’t been physical.
“I think for me and for a lot of goalies too, a lot of it is mental,” Berkeliev said. “At the end of the day wherever you go the size of the puck doesn’t change, the nets don’t get bigger.”
Chippewa has shown improvement over the last several weeks and that will be tested in three games against the Midwest Division leading Magicians on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Minnesota got off to a red-hot start winning nine of its first 10 games, with four of those wins coming against the Steel. Thursday’s game is on the road in Richfield, Minnesota, before the two teams head back to Chippewa for 7:10 p.m. games on Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“For us it’s nice to play the three games,” Foguth said of the matchup. “I think we’re sick of playing one or two here and there. It’ll be nice to get some games in. They’re a good team so it’ll be nice to see where we stack up against them compared to the last time we played.”