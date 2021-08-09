NAHL: Billet families an important component of junior hockey

“The biggest benefit is the relationship you get with the player and his family,” Strong said. “What I’ve learned in these last three years is hockey is a very large community, but it’s a very small community as well. Everybody knows everybody, everybody supports everybody, so the benefit of having them in your house one you get that relationship, you get that role model for your children and in turn you come out and support them and get that respect back from them.”

The Steel are looking for more billet families for the upcoming season, which begins in late August when players arrive for training camp. Billet families take an active role in the lives of the players they house and are compensated a $400 per month stipend for food and other expenses and also receive tickets to all Steel home games for their immediate family.

Those interested in applying to become a billet family can fill out an application at ChippewaSteelHockey.com or email Strong at mstrong@chippewasteelhockey.com. The process of selecting the right player for the right family is one Strong and the team take very seriously. Strong spent time during last month’s main camp in Chippewa Falls talking with players to find which families they would work best with to make sure it’s a good fit. All potential billet families go through safe sport training, similar to any youth sports coach.