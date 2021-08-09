NAHL: Billet families an important component of junior hockey

A lot of factors need to come together for a junior hockey team to be continually successful.
A team needs to find talented players who are willing to work hard and coaches who are able to teach and nurture developing talent. But success isn’t just limited to wins and losses on the ice for junior league players as they look to achieve their ultimate goal of playing in college.
Billet families are an important piece of the puzzle for teams, including in the North American Hockey League. A billet family allows a player or group of players to live with them, providing a warm bed and home as well as a family as players often times are hundreds or thousands of miles away from their homes chasing dreams.
“Billet families are the core of any junior program,” Chippewa Steel coach and general manager Mike Janda said. “They’re the only way programs operate, and our billet families tend to know more about the players than the coaching staff and sometimes even their own parents because they live with these families for upwards of nine months out of the year.
“Any coach, any program will tell you that billet families are extremely essential for junior hockey, and most kids build lifetime relationships with their billet families in the seasons that they live with them.”
Melisa Strong has served as the Steel’s host family coordinator since the franchise moved to Chippewa Falls in 2018 and has also hosted several players she said have become “additional sons” for her and her family.
“The biggest benefit is the relationship you get with the player and his family,” Strong said. “What I’ve learned in these last three years is hockey is a very large community, but it’s a very small community as well. Everybody knows everybody, everybody supports everybody, so the benefit of having them in your house one you get that relationship, you get that role model for your children and in turn you come out and support them and get that respect back from them.”
The Steel are looking for more billet families for the upcoming season, which begins in late August when players arrive for training camp. Billet families take an active role in the lives of the players they house and are compensated a $400 per month stipend for food and other expenses and also receive tickets to all Steel home games for their immediate family.
Those interested in applying to become a billet family can fill out an application at ChippewaSteelHockey.com or email Strong at mstrong@chippewasteelhockey.com. The process of selecting the right player for the right family is one Strong and the team take very seriously. Strong spent time during last month’s main camp in Chippewa Falls talking with players to find which families they would work best with to make sure it’s a good fit. All potential billet families go through safe sport training, similar to any youth sports coach.
Strong has seen the benefits of being a billet parent up close as Steel players have been a constant in helping out at Chippewa Falls Youth Hockey Practices in recent years and said she wants to see that expand to surrounding communities as well.
“We don’t want somebody that’s going to treat the player like a renter. I want someone that’s going to treat them like a member of the family,” Strong said.
Chippewa’s fourth season in Chippewa Falls is set to begin on Sept. 11 against the Kenai River Brown Bears, and the Steel play their first seven games of the season at home. The team is looking to continue to grow its footprint in the Chippewa Valley, and the players who will be returning to town will be taking an active part in doing so by volunteering their time in a variety of ways.
“We couldn’t do any of the stuff we get to do if we didn’t have all the billet families and Melisa to coordinate that stuff,” Chippewa Steel director of tickets and marketing Devyn Kelly said. “That’s one of our big goals this year especially this season is to get our name out there and reach some more people and really show what junior hockey is all about.”
Later this month, players between the ages of 16 and 21 will make their way to Chippewa Falls to continue to chase their college hockey dreams.
And many could use a little support along the way.
“It’s not easy to leave your family and come to a place you haven’t been before,” Kelly said. “Parents like Melisa and all our other billet families opening up their homes and making sure they’re comfortable that’s one thing we can really relay to product on the ice, too. Off the ice stuff does really impact how you play.”