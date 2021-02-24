NAHL: Brown settles in during first season with Chippewa Steel

An unprecedented situation has led Jack Brown a little closer to home.
And now the first-year forward for the Chippewa Steel is starting to make the most of it.
Brown has picked up his game in recent weeks, getting more on his plate for the Steel entering this Thursday’s North American Hockey League contest at Janesville. Brown has registered a point in three of the team’s last five games and is getting more comfortable at the NAHL level after playing in high school last season.
The 19-year old Brown was to go to training camp with the Jamestown Rebels, but the team opted not to play this season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So Brown hit the free agency pool and was signed by the Steel in time for training camp. It didn’t take the forward long to realize things were much different at the junior hockey level.
“Day 1 everyone was competing, everyone was trying their hardest. Everybody wants it,” Brown said. “It’s a little different than high school, (in) high school some people are there for social (reasons), some people are there because they like the sport. But here everybody wants to get to the next level and everybody’s willing to do whatever it takes to get playing time.”
Brown led his East Ridge High School team with 32 assists while adding 11 goals in 25 games last season while playing for the Woodbury, Minnesota, school. It took Brown a little time to make the jump from the prep level, but he’s become more confident with each passing game and practice.
“Naturally that’s going to be for just about any guy and for him specifically he’s gotten better and better and better from the start until now,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of Brown. “He started with a little bit of opportunity in the lineup and now the more comfortable he got we gave him more and more ice time.”
A hard-working playmaker, Brown has kept that mentality of a free agent even as he’s become a bigger part of the Steel.
“Being a free agent guy, he doesn’t expect anything and he goes out there and earns everything he gets,” Foguth said of Brown.
This week is a lighter week for Chippewa with just one game, but it is an important one as the Steel hit the road to face the rival Jets. Janesville enters the week tied with the Minnesota Magicians atop the Midwest Division standings and Jets won the first two meetings against the Steel earlier this month.
The Steel have shown improvement in recent weeks and have won three of their last five overall after splitting two games last week. The schedule gets busier again in March with three three-game weeks, and Brown said the team feels itself starting to build some momentum.
“We’ve won three of our last five, and I think we’re going to keep getting some wins going,” Brown said.