NAHL: Brown settles in during first season with Chippewa Steel

An unprecedented situation has led Jack Brown a little closer to home.

And now the first-year forward for the Chippewa Steel is starting to make the most of it.

Brown has picked up his game in recent weeks, getting more on his plate for the Steel entering this Thursday’s North American Hockey League contest at Janesville. Brown has registered a point in three of the team’s last five games and is getting more comfortable at the NAHL level after playing in high school last season.

The 19-year old Brown was to go to training camp with the Jamestown Rebels, but the team opted not to play this season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So Brown hit the free agency pool and was signed by the Steel in time for training camp. It didn’t take the forward long to realize things were much different at the junior hockey level.

“Day 1 everyone was competing, everyone was trying their hardest. Everybody wants it,” Brown said. “It’s a little different than high school, (in) high school some people are there for social (reasons), some people are there because they like the sport. But here everybody wants to get to the next level and everybody’s willing to do whatever it takes to get playing time.”

