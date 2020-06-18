NAHL: Chi-Hi grad Murphy, Eau Claire Memorial grad Grasskamp added to Chippewa Steel coaching staff

A pair of familiar faces to Chippewa Valley hockey fans are returning home.
Logan Murphy and Charley Grasskamp have been hired as assistant coaches by the Chippewa Steel for the upcoming 2020-2021 North American Hockey League season, the Steel announced in a press release on Thursday.
Murphy is a Chi-Hi graduate while Grasskamp played in high school at nearby Eau Claire Memorial.
“We’re excited to announce the addition of Charley Grasskamp and Logan Murphy to our coaching staff," Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said in the press release. "Charley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization having played at a high level from his junior career all the way through his time as a professional hockey player. I look forward to working with Charley and am excited for our players to develop and learn from him. Logan has experience coaching and playing at several levels of hockey that I feel will allow him to influence our players in a positive way. His work ethic and determination will make him a good coach and useful resource on our staff."
Murphy is a Chippewa Falls native and played for coach Scott Parker and the Cardinals for four years, earning first team All-Big Rivers Conference and all-state honors and is among the program's career scoring leaders. Logan also participated with the Team Wisconsin program and USA Hockey camps before playing three years of junior hockey with the North Iowa Bulls of the NA3HL, where he was a captain in 2014-15. The Bulls won two USA Hockey National Championships and had one runner-up finish during Murphy's time with North Iowa and the team won more than 150 games in those three seasons. Following a career ending shoulder injury, Logan earned a degree in Business Management from the University Wisconsin-Eau Claire and has also coached on the staffs at Chi-Hi and Eau Claire North in recent years.
“I’m excited to take the next step in my coaching career with the Chippewa Steel ," Murphy said in the release. "I would like to thank the Black Family and head coach Carter Foguth for this opportunity to be a part of the Chippewa Steel organization right here in my hometown where I grew up playing. With my experience as a junior hockey player and a high school coach I look forward to helping the players take the next step in their hockey careers."
Grasskamp spent four years with the Canadian Hockey League in the OHL and QMJHL and played professionally in 2017 with the Utah Grizzles before three years of playing pro hockey in Germany and Hungary. Grasskamp has also spent time working with local NCAA and junior players.
“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Steel as an assistant coach and very thankful to the Black family for the opportunity," Grasskamp said in the release. "I look forward to using my playing experience to help the team find success and help players achieve their goals."
The Chippewa Steel finished the 2019-20 season with a 29-18-3-1 record and were second in the Midwest Division standings before their second season in Chippewa Falls was cut short due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!