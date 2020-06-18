NAHL: Chi-Hi grad Murphy, Eau Claire Memorial grad Grasskamp added to Chippewa Steel coaching staff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pair of familiar faces to Chippewa Valley hockey fans are returning home.

Logan Murphy and Charley Grasskamp have been hired as assistant coaches by the Chippewa Steel for the upcoming 2020-2021 North American Hockey League season, the Steel announced in a press release on Thursday.

Murphy is a Chi-Hi graduate while Grasskamp played in high school at nearby Eau Claire Memorial.

“We’re excited to announce the addition of Charley Grasskamp and Logan Murphy to our coaching staff," Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said in the press release. "Charley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization having played at a high level from his junior career all the way through his time as a professional hockey player. I look forward to working with Charley and am excited for our players to develop and learn from him. Logan has experience coaching and playing at several levels of hockey that I feel will allow him to influence our players in a positive way. His work ethic and determination will make him a good coach and useful resource on our staff."