NAHL: Chi-Hi grad Murphy 'super excited' to return home as assistant coach with Chippewa Steel

“Logan was an intense player and I think he’s going to bring that intensity to the bench and expect that his players have that intensity too when it comes to the game of hockey,” Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said of Murphy. “He got that from his father and that intensity is something the game of hockey needs. Obviously there’s some different types of intensity but when you step on that ice you need to be ready to roll.”

Logan’s father Coley was a coach in the Chi-Hi program for more than 20 years but when Logan graduated in 2012 coaching hockey wasn’t on his mind — continuing as a player was. Logan played with the North Iowa Bulls of the NA3HL for three seasons and was a captain with the team in 2014-15. The Bulls won two USA Hockey National Championships and added another runner-up finish during his time there. A shoulder injury cut short Murphy’s third season with the team but it also allowed him to become a de facto assistant coach with the Bulls as the team went on to win its second national title.

“Once I ended my playing career, I hopped into the coaching thing right away and it was something that I didn’t fully think I was going to enjoy but once I got into it, it was something I figured out I was good at and I could really do,” Murphy said.