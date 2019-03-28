They were each six years old when they teamed up for the time.
Twelve years later and more than 300 miles away they’re still teammates.
When Hunter Weiss and Kyle Schroeder suited up for the Highland Park Falcons so many years ago they couldn’t have imagined they’d be still be playing together as key figures for the Chippewa Steel this season.
“We live 20 minutes away from each other (back home). It’s crazy that we find each other hundreds of miles away from home and we’re still living 10 minutes away (from each other),” Weiss said.
Weiss and Schroeder both progressed on to the Chicago Mission — a top local youth hockey organization in the Chicago area — as they got older. There they played with other current members of the Steel Michael Black and Camden Thiesing.
The relationships on and off the ice in Chicago have played an important role for the young group of players in their debut seasons in the North American Hockey League.
“It’s made it easier for them in terms of the transition because they’re all young,” Steel interim coach Carter Foguth said of 2001-born players. “Obviously it’s a tough trip when you’re that young to move that far away from home, so it makes it easier to know somebody in advance.”
Black teamed with Weiss and Schroeder for three years on the Mission before Schroeder moved on to split time in the United States Premier Hockey League and the United States Hockey League for the 2017-18 season.
That season Thiesing joined Black and Weiss on the Mission.
The experience playing for Chicago not only helped the group form relationships with current teammates but the exposure to the top level of youth hockey prepared them for juniors.
“They have a lot of great players so that helps you when you’re going up to juniors because every day in practice when you’re there you’re going up against top competition in the country,” Black said of the Mission.
When Weiss overheard that Schroeder was being added to the roster he was overjoyed. While Black, Weiss and Thiesing had been with the team from the start, Schroeder was a late addition in October.
Schroeder knew joining a team midseason could be challenging as he tried to fit it, so being familiar with teammates made the transition seamless.
“Mainly I was looking to play somewhere where I knew some guys and I could fit into the locker room right away and feel comfortable, Schroeder said, “so that was a big part of it because there were a lot of Mission guys in the locker room.”
The relationships built in the youth league have not only helped in creating team camaraderie but it has also been beneficial on the ice.
“We play different positions but I know his style of play and the way he is a forward I can anticipate where he is going to be,” Weiss said of Schroeder. “It makes the game a lot easier and a lot more fun when you connect with someone like that.”
Weiss and Black have the benefit of both being defensemen and having played three season with the Mission together they understand how each other plays. When they are on the ice together the duo uses that familiarity to their advantage.
“Especially me and Hunter both being (defenders) we’ve played together a little bit so when we’re out (on the ice) if we play together we kind of know where we’re going to be, what our tendencies are, so that helps a lot,” Black said.
Black, Schroeder and Weiss are all from the Chicago area with Black from Wheaton, Schroeder from Lincolnshire and Weiss a native of Lake Forest. Thiesing is from Franklin, Tennessee but played two season with Team Illinois and one with the Mission before joining the Steel. Chippewa also has a significant group of players from Tennessee with Thiesing, Dylan Moulton, Braiden Dorfman, David Subrink and Brendan Ogle all hailing from the Volunteer State.
Knowing each other from previous teams has been a big benefit in helping establish a culture for Chippewa although Weiss said it’s the ability for guys to form new relationships that has really brought the team together off the ice.
“What really brings it together is a bunch of guys willing to make new relationships and willing to go out with other guys on the team and not staying and hanging out with the same guys.”
While their days as teammates may be numbered with the outlook for next season in flux as players try to earn a promotions to the USHL and honoring college commitments down the road, the group is looking to make the most of the final two weeks of the season.
The team continues to fight — including coming back from a four-goal deficit to for an overtime win last Friday — as time ticks down in the inaugural season for the Steel. Chippewa (18-35-2-1) completes its slate of eight consecutive games against the Junior Blues (30-21-4-1) this weekend in Springfield before a home and road series against the Minnesota Magicians to close the season.
The culture developed in the locker room in part because of the previous relationships formed has every player fighting for their teammates until the season’s final horn.
“We’re all trying to pull the rope in the same direction and finish the season strong and mainly build habits for next season, individually and as a team for the guys that come back,” Schroeder said.